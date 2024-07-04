California legalised drugs. Crime increased.
Nation First looks at a real-life example of so-called drug "reform" and the mayhem it actually delivered.
Dear friend,
One thing you might have noticed about the current left is how supportive they are of the decriminalisation of drugs.
They will make all sorts of arguments in favour of it.
They say it would reduce criminal activity, lead to safer drug use, and, addicts might even be more willing to seek treatment.
However, just like almost all their argument…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.