Canadians criminalises quoting the Bible
Nation First looks into how Canada’s new hate-speech law could expose Christians and pro-life advocates to prosecution for expressing biblical beliefs.
Dear friend,
Canada, under the globalist-controlled puppet government, continues to further persecute Christians in the name of “inclusivity”. Dozens of historic churches have been burned to the ground in recent years, many in suspicious circumstances that have received far too little outrage from authorities.
State-funded euthanasia is now routine, abort…
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