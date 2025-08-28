Dear friend,
Australian politics is about to face a reckoning in both houses of parliament.
Senator Matt Canavan, one of the few politicians in this country willing to call out the insanity of climate dogma, confirmed to Nation First last month that he intends to bring a Repeal Net Zero Bill into the Senate.
Watch that Nation First interview with Senator Matt Canavan now:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.