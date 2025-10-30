Dear friend,

A political realignment could be coming to Australia. That’s not speculation. It’s a warning from inside the tent.

This week, in an exclusive interview with Nation First, Senator Matt Canavan delivered an ominous prediction. If the Liberal and National Parties keep ignoring ordinary Australians on the issue of Net Zero, they won’t just lose votes. They will lose relevance.

The Coalition is sleepwalking toward political irrelevance if it clings to a Net Zero target.

Senator Matt Canavan says Australians are angry and the majors aren’t listening.

Net Zero has wrecked industries, killed jobs, and sent power prices through the roof.

The political system is heading for a Farage-style shake-up unless course is corrected.

I interviewed Canavan, and he didn’t hold back. Watch the full video here.

“There’s going to be a massive political realignment. It will happen. And it looks like it’ll probably take all of these people down here [in Canberra] unaware.”

Those were Senator Canavan’s words. And if the majors had any sense left, they’d be listening.

Canavan isn’t just firing warning shots. He’s articulating the anger that millions of Australians are feeling right now. Anger at a political class that signed the country up to Net Zero without asking the public, without modelling the cost, and without telling the truth about what it would do to power bills, jobs, and national sovereignty.

“People are getting angry. People have had jack of it. Hearing grandiose promises from politicians over and over again and seeing the exact opposite happen.” “We can all feel that our living standards have dropped off a cliff... (from) policies that have led us into this valley of death of, of lower standard livings, of high prices for everything. And now... we’re seeing lost jobs as well.”

This isn’t political rhetoric. This is the lived reality across the country. Australians were promised cheaper power and a green economic miracle. Instead, they got skyrocketing bills, a crippled manufacturing sector, and a grid that cannot cope with demand. And still, the political class doubles down.

Canavan, and just a few others in the Coalition, are pushing back.

He told Nation First that Net Zero has cost Australians dearly. Power prices have risen by 40 percent. Over 8,000 manufacturing jobs are gone. Our nickel and urea industries have been wiped out. We are no longer producing the most basic fertiliser needed to grow food. Plastics manufacturing has collapsed.

What we’re seeing is the destruction of the foundations of a sovereign nation. We’re becoming reliant on imports for things we used to make ourselves.

When asked about the politicians and bureaucrats still pushing Net Zero despite the evidence, Canavan didn’t mince words.

“There is only so long you can tell people to not believe their lying eyes.”

The message is clear. Australians can see what’s happening. They know they’ve been conned. And they’re not going to cop it much longer.

During his recent appearance on ABC’s Insiders, Canavan was peppered with every left-wing talking point on climate policy. He dismantled them one by one. He reminded host David Speers that the same experts who now warn about the costs of abandoning Net Zero were the ones who promised power bills would drop by $275. That promise never came true.

Then he laid it out plainly.

“Modelling’s a joke. What’s not a joke is how much things are costing in this country, how much our real wages have dropped, and how many manufacturing jobs are we just losing left, right and centre. That is not a joke. That is really happening to people on the ground.”

And that reality, Canavan told us, is fuelling a rising tide of political discontent that could crack the two-party system wide open. With his talk of a “political realignment,” Canavan was perhaps hinting at what Nigel Farage is doing in the United Kingdom with Reform, but he was certainly suggesting Australia is ripe for the same kind of shake-up.

For the Coalition, this is an inflection point. If they keep toeing the Net Zero line then they’ll keep bleeding voters. Or, they can break free from the globalist groupthink and start standing up for Australians who are paying the price.

Canavan knows which side he’s on. The question now is whether the rest of the Liberal National Coalition will follow, or whether they’ll stay asleep at the wheel as a political earthquake reshapes the country.

You can watch the full Nation First interview with Senator Matt Canavan here:

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.