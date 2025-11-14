Dear friend,

Charlie Kirk is dead, and somehow the person being put in the dock right now isn’t the killer, or the security state, or the political culture that whipped up the hatred—it’s Candace Owens.

If you’re coming into this cold, let me lay out the basics for you.

Charlie Kirk was one of the most prominent conservative activists in America, the founder of Turning Point USA, and a key organiser for the MAGA movement. In September 2025, while speaking at Utah Valley University on his “American Comeback Tour,” he was shot and killed by a sniper using a bolt-action rifle. The FBI and state authorities identified a suspect, Tyler James Robinson, and said it was a lone-wolf political assassination tied to Kirk’s stance on transgender issues. The case is now grinding its way through the courts.

So that’s the official story: lone gunman, clean motive, move along.

But when has a high-profile political assassination ever been that simple?

Charlie Kirk was assassinated, and instead of demanding answers, conservatives are turning on Candace Owens for asking the hard questions.

Candace is being vilified not for being wrong but for refusing to accept the official story without scrutiny.

The same people who once preached “do your own research” are now policing dissent from within.

Political violence against conservatives should never be sanitised or exempt from investigation.

If we silence truth-seekers like Candace, we hand total control of the narrative to the very forces trying to destroy us.

Candace Owens, whether you love her style or not, has been one of the few people on the right refusing to just swallow the press conference version and carry on with business as usual. On her show, Candace, in episodes like “DEAD OR ALIVE: Who Betrayed Charlie Kirk?”, she has been building a timeline from messages, tips, and documents sent to her by people close to the situation, asking why so many details around Kirk’s death don’t seem to add up neatly.

And for that, she’s being savaged, not by the left, but by other “respectable” conservatives.

You’ve probably seen some of it already: podcasters and commentators accusing her of chasing clicks, disrespecting the dead, or trafficking in conspiracy theories. One of the most public clashes has been with fellow Christian commentator Allie Beth Stuckey, who has essentially argued that you should only speak up once you have ironclad proof in hand. Legacy-adjacent conservative outlets are running the usual hit pieces, mocking her, and framing her as reckless.

So what’s actually going on here and why should you care, especially if you didn’t follow Charlie’s work closely?

Start with something very simple: a man was assassinated for his political speech.

That alone should trigger intense scrutiny, especially from those of us who say we care about free speech, due process, and truth. The FBI itself admits there are still pieces being examined, while prosecutors are still assembling their case. When the state hasn’t finished its work, how on earth is it “out of bounds” for an independent commentator to ask whether the story being presented is incomplete, or worse, being shaped?

Isn’t that exactly what conservatives have been screaming about for years, don’t trust the first narrative, don’t trust the spin, wait, dig, verify?

When did asking questions become an indictable offence amongst conservatives? Wasn’t it just a few years ago, during the era of COVID authoritarianism, that we were being lectured by the State against “doing your own research” and mocked by the media and the Left if we did?

Think about the double standard here. When someone on the left is killed, the entire media machine demands investigations, commissions, documentaries, and years of debate about root causes. But a conservative is assassinated, and within weeks, we’re told that the “grown-up” conservative position is to accept the official script, call it tragic, and move on to the next brand-collab tour stop.

Candace is breaking that script. That’s her crime.

She’s doing what actual journalists used to do: taking what people send her, structuring it in a timeline, comparing it with public statements, and asking, “Does this actually make sense?” She’s not the court. She’s not the jury. She’s a commentator highlighting potential conflicts of interest, inconsistencies, and political incentives around Kirk’s death and its aftermath.

Should she be perfect? No. She’s human. She’s emotional. She knew him. She’s said openly that this is “real life” to her because Charlie wasn’t just a headline; he was someone she cared about. Rather than a flaw, I’d say that gives her work moral urgency. Better an imperfect truth-seeker than a perfectly polished coward.

Ask yourself this: if the roles were reversed, and it was Candace lying in a casket while Charlie calmly dissected the timeline and asked whether we were being played by the political establishment, would these same conservative hosts be demanding he “shut up” until CNN was happy?

We both know the answer.

What really seems to be bothering a lot of these “mainstream conservative” voices is not that Candace might be wrong on a detail, it’s that she’s threatening the boundaries of what you’re allowed to question. She’s tugging at threads that, if they unravel, could expose:

massive security failures around a highly targeted figure;

political actors possibly exploiting or shaping the narrative for power; and

the involvement of foreign actors or other power players in Kirk’s assassination.

Foreign actors? Consider that there are questions surrounding the fact that the longer the war in Gaza dragged on, the more Kirk was wavering in regard to his support for Israel. That’s now a proven fact. There are also questions about the pressure and browbeating he was subjected to by establishment figures and Turning Point USA donors simply because his Israelophilia was faltering.

Those are uncomfortable questions. But uncomfortable questions are the whole point of having independent media, aren’t they?

We also need to be honest about something else. History is littered with examples where authorities lied, minimised, or managed the truth after a crisis, whether it was weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, intelligence failures, or politically awkward scandals brushed under the carpet. It would be naïve in the extreme to suddenly assume that this time, in this deeply polarised climate, every government agency and political actor has been a model of transparency and honesty.

That doesn’t mean every theory is true. It doesn’t mean you should blindly believe everything Candace suggests, either.

What it does mean is this: the act of questioning is not the problem. The act of silencing the questioning is.

If Candace misstates a fact, correct it. If she leans too hard on speculation, push for clearer sourcing. But don’t join the chorus trying to shame her into silence for doing the very thing you and I were told we needed more of after COVID, after Epstein, after every scandal where the “conspiracy theorists” turned out to be a few steps ahead of the official line.

The way some on the right are treating her now sends a chilling message to every other commentator, writer, and ordinary citizen: you’re allowed to grieve, but you’re not allowed to investigate. You’re allowed to light a candle, but not to ask why the lights went out in the first place.

That’s not conservatism. That’s controlled opposition.

And remember, this isn’t just an American issue. If political violence can be sanitised and packaged so neatly over there, if questioning it becomes a career-ending offence even within the conservative world, you’d better believe the same playbook will be used here in Australia, in the UK, and anywhere else that dares to push back on globalist narratives and cultural dogmas.

Today, it’s Candace Owens being told to pipe down. Tomorrow, it’s going to be anyone who dares connect dots that the political class would rather keep scattered.

So where does that leave you?

You don’t have to agree with every word Candace says. You don’t have to adopt every theory as gospel. But you should absolutely defend her right to investigate, to doubt, to care enough about a dead friend to say, “Hang on, this doesn’t sit right with me, and I’m going to keep digging.”

You should refuse to join the pile-on.

Watch her series with a critical but open mind. Compare what she’s saying against the public record. Read the court filings, the FBI statements, and the timelines. Ask why some people are so desperate to shut down this conversation instead of simply answering the questions with facts.

Then, don’t just sit on it.

Support independent voices that refuse to be house-trained by the establishment, whether they’re in the US or here at home. Share the content that asks the hard questions, rather than just playing it safe. Talk about why political violence and the truths buried under it should never be quarantined from scrutiny.

Most of all, make it very clear to the so-called conservative gatekeepers: if they spend more time attacking truth-seekers than confronting the system that keeps producing dead conservatives, they will lose you. Your time. Your clicks. Your votes. Your donations.

Because if we abandon people like Candace Owens now, we’re sending a very clear message to the establishment:

You can kill our leaders, you can script the narrative, and you can scare us into silence.

I, for one, refuse to send that message.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.