Brace yourself, because the fearless and unapologetic Candace Owens is about to shake things up on her very first tour across Australia and New Zealand.

Known for her no-holds-barred commentary on politics, culture, and the social justice circus, Candace is set to ignite stages in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, and Auckland this November.

Candace Owens is bringing her bold and fearless conservative voice to Australia and New Zealand this November.

She challenges the Left’s victimhood narrative and tackles issues like Black Lives Matter and COVID-19 tyranny.

Candace’s unapologetic stance has made her a global icon for free thinkers.

This tour is a rallying cry for conservatives to fight back against woke ideology and globalism.

If you haven’t heard of Candace Owens yet, you’re missing out on one of the most powerful voices in conservative politics today.

Candace burst onto the scene in 2017, quickly growing a massive following with her sharp takes on everything from the sham that is Black Lives Matter to the tyranny inherent in the COVID-19 response.

She refuses to bend to the Left’s victimhood narrative and challenges the world with truth—no matter how uncomfortable it might be.

As The Washington Post reluctantly admitted, she’s “the new face of black conservatism.”

But it’s her ability to challenge the woke mob’s grip on Western culture that’s made her a global icon for free thinkers.

Candace doesn’t play by the rules of identity politics, as she says:

The most controversial thing I’ve ever done was to decide to think with my brain instead of my skin tone.

This is exactly the kind of voice we need right now in Australia, where Big Government, woke ideology, and globalism are eroding the values of freedom and faith.

Candace’s fight is our fight.

She stands for limited government, family values, and personal liberty—principles that the elites are desperate to destroy.

Candace’s tour will give Australians a rare opportunity to hear from one of the most controversial and thought-provoking speakers of our time.

At a time when freedom of speech is under relentless attack here and abroad, her unfiltered perspective will be a breath of fresh air for those of us who believe in fighting back.

I’m excited to announce that I’ll be joining forces with Turning Point Australia’s Joel Jammal to compere the Brisbane leg of her tour on Monday, November 18.

This event is more than just a speaking engagement—it’s a rallying cry for conservatives, libertarians, and freedom-loving Aussies who are fed up with the Left’s assault on our values.

Make no mistake, this tour is about much more than just hearing Candace speak.

It’s about connecting with like-minded patriots and building momentum to push back against the forces trying to reshape our nation.

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

