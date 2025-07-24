Nation First, by George Christensen

Anne Window
12h

Who is this Sussan Ley? She can't even make a coherent statement or debate of worth. Those who voted her in as leader of LNP are no doubt sent from the left to destroy the party. I was one of those LNP supporters handing out how to vote cards, but not since Peter Dutton gagged all discussion on abortion before our 2024 state election, I resigned and joined Family First fighting for the unborn and Christian values. Peter Dutton as leader obviously was coerced into appeasing the left, and look what's happened. Where is one MP with a spine in the LNP to stand up for Godliness, our nation, justice, our families, and our faith? Last thing we need is a woke, leftist pandering weak opposition. God help us we need it. God bless you George for the info, we're standing with you fighting for this awesome nation Australia.

Malcolm Whittle
12h

Absolutely spot on! I'm in her electorate, and I have always had a poor opinion of her. A question though, how much of the blame for the insipid, policy free, even woke, campaign the LNP ran can be attributed directly to her?

