China’s Communist Caste System
Nation First looks into China’s hukou system, a state-enforced hierarchy that traps millions in second-class citizenship according to their birthplace and ancestry.
Dear friend,
The Chinese Communist Party loves to paint China as a harmonious, egalitarian society, where everyone rises together. But nothing could be further from the truth. In reality, China operates one of the most rigid, state-enforced caste systems in the modern world.
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