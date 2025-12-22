Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MarilynK's avatar
MarilynK
1h

Merry Christmas to everyone. And may you all have a blessed festive season.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Fair Go's avatar
Fair Go
26m

Thank you George,

Merry Christmas to you and family,thanks for all the wonderful work you do,you are a light in a very dark time,enjoy your break.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 George Christensen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture