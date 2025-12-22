Dear friend,

This Christmas, you’re being told everything is “stabilising”. That the worst is behind us. That you should just be grateful, keep your head down, and trust the experts.

But you and I both know what you’re actually feeling when you look at the bills, the mortgage, the grocery receipts, the price of petrol, and the way your kids’ future is being quietly downsized. People aren’t “negative” for sport. They’re responding to reality, and that reality is pressure, constant, grinding pressure.

And that’s the thing about Christmas. It has a way of stripping away the slogans and getting you back to what’s real.

So let me speak plainly to you, because you deserve plain.

This Christmas, you can feel the squeeze on families, no matter what the politicians claim.

The world is unstable, and the same elites continue to demand that ordinary people bear the cost.

Australia is being nudged into more dependence, more bureaucracy, and less sovereignty.

Christmas still matters because Christ, faith, and truth outrank the state and its narratives.

Nation First is taking its annual two-week break, re-issuing our most popular editions, and we will return fast if big news breaks.

The world is on edge. Wars drag on, terrorism continues to fester, borders and trade routes are shaky, and the global economy is being “managed” by the same class of people who never pay the price when they get it wrong. You can feel the system lurching between inflation fears, debt mountains, political chaos, and a ruling class that keeps asking ordinary people to carry the load while it writes itself exemptions.

And in the middle of all that, Australia is being told to sign up for “the program”. More immigration, more dependence, more bureaucrats, more control, more directives, more “frameworks”, more excuses for why you should own less and obey more.

You also see it in sovereignty. Big, long-term commitments are made in your name, with your money, for decades into the future, while the basics at home feel increasingly shaky. Meanwhile, families are told to accept smaller lives, fewer choices, higher costs, and a country that feels less familiar each year.

Because look around. Housing and cost-of-living pressures didn’t just fall out of the sky. They’ve been building for years, and every election we’re told this time will be different, then families keep getting pushed closer to the edge.

Now, here’s where Christmas matters.

Christmas is not a “season”. It’s not a corporate branding exercise. It’s not a government-approved festival of consumption with a side of forced politeness.

Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, the moment God stepped into the world, into history, into the mess. And that message is dangerous to tyrants and bureaucrats, because it says the highest authority is not the state, not the party, not the “expert class”, not an international committee. It’s God.

That is why Christmas endures. That is why they try to flatten it into something bland. And that is why, every time you say “Merry Christmas” with your whole chest (rather than “Happy Holidays” or some other hollowed-out Hallmark card greeting), you’re doing more than being friendly. You’re refusing to be remade.

And yes, they’re still trying to remake everything.

One week, it’s “misinformation”. The next it is “online harms”. The next it is “safety”. Always safety. Always the same script. Give up a little freedom now, and we’ll totally stop once the problem is solved. Except the “problem” is never solved, is it?

Even when a particular push is paused or shelved, the instinct remains. The regulatory machine doesn’t retire. It simply changes its language and reappears under a new label, often with the same ultimate goal. More control over what you can say, what you can read, and what your children can access.

So this Christmas, don’t let yourself be shaken loose from what matters.

Be anchored. Hold your family close. Put the phone down and look your people in the eye. Say grace. Tell the truth. Keep your faith out in the open, where it belongs. Teach your children that freedom is not a gift from politicians; it is a gift from God. It’s a responsibility, and it requires backbone.

Merry Christmas to you and yours.

And a quick housekeeping note. Nation First is now taking its annual two-week break. Over the fortnight following Christmas, we’ll be re-issuing the most popular editions of Nation First for you to revisit and share. If big news breaks that we need to cover for you, we’ll quickly power up and do that job, because that’s what we’re here for.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.