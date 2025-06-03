Dear friend,

Morning, London, 2030:

You wake drenched in sweat, heart hammering. Heat? No. The thermostats died six days ago. It’s the silence now: strained, brittle, waiting to snap.

No power. No kettle. No phones. Your neighbour’s generator — once a dawn lifeline — is a charred husk from last night’s molotov ambush. You peer through the battered curtains. On every street lamp, new flags wave: “Community Defence Force,” writ in Arabic, Polish, and fractured English.

From the depths of the tower blocks, a sharp crack of gunfire… then a woman’s scream, electric and unfiltered. You don’t recognise the voice. Boots thunder in your stairwell. Then silence.

Your phone finally chirps. It’s a stale, cached Public Service Announcement: “We’re all in this together.” But the fibre-optic cut has frozen any live feed, again.

Downstairs, someone scrawled in crimson “YOU LOST.” It’s written in either blood or rust. You don’t need to know which.

The corner shop is a ghost ship; bare shelves, shattered windows. You’ve got two tins of beans left and no certainty what comes next.

So you breathe deep, slow. Don’t panic. Don’t cry. Do what everyone in a feral city now knows: stay hidden, stay moving, trust no one.

How did it come to this?

And how much worse is coming?

The West’s cities are becoming “feral,” with collapsing trust, fractured policing, rising militias, and a population split into hostile tribal enclaves.

Civil war theory, combined with escalating sabotage, migrant crime data, and elite denial, paints a credible picture of looming collapse.

Modern urban life depends on fragile, undefended infrastructure. Betz shows how easily this can be exploited to shatter national cohesion.

Cultural erasure, mass displacement, and nuclear insecurity are not future risks; they’re present dangers as the old order unravels.

The failure of multiculturalism, economic decay, and a growing expectation gap are driving Western societies to the brink of revolution.

Civil War Comes to Our Streets

These aren’t scenes from a post‐apocalyptic film. They’re grim pulp‑novel snapshots of what David Betz, Professor of War in the Modern World at King’s College London, now warns could be our future in a new essay just published in Military Strategy Magazine.

This is not Betz’s first warning. In 2023, he released another largely overlooked essay titled Civil War Comes to the West. In that essay, he called out the hubris of European elites, likening Western civilisation to a “garden” surrounded by a global “jungle,” and argued that view is dangerously false.

He traced civil war causes to structural decline: fractious multiculturalism, a collapse of social trust — what he cites as a deep erosion of “social capital” — and elite cowardice unable to successfully integrate or govern. Betz warned that digital echo‑chambers magnify identity-political divisions, and living‑expectation gaps — rising costs, stagnant wages, deindustrialization — fuel a volatile mix. By drawing on robust civil war theory and historical parallels, he convincingly rejected the idea that wealthy democracies are immune. Instead, he argued, the West is verging on conditions nearly ideal for civil breakup.

Now, with fresh data and visible unraveling, his second essay escalates the warning: the West's largest cities — London, Paris, Berlin — are sliding toward “feral” status, marked by no-go zones, private militias, fragmented policing, and a rising underclass of radicalised outsiders and angry insiders. Trust in government has evaporated. The social contract is shattered. And Betz argues that rural communities — already estranged — may soon retaliate by attacking urban infrastructure: fibre lines, pipelines, power grids, food convoys.

It’s already begun. In July 2024, coordinated arson crippled France’s high-speed rail network during the Olympics. London saw mass sabotage of ULEZ surveillance cameras by “Blade Runners.” Heathrow Airport lost 1,300 flights after a key power station fire. Elite comms infrastructure was deliberately targeted in Paris and Marseille.

These are not accidents.

Betz cites the shocking vulnerability of critical infrastructure: gas compressors in rural zones, Major Accident Hazard Pipelines, transformer towers, all virtually unguarded. It wouldn’t take a military. Just one angry man with a 4WD and a grudge.

Migrant Crime: Fuel on the Fire

If proof was needed for Betz’s predictions, it came in January 2025, when the Centre for Migration Control released its first full national migrant-crime report.

The findings were volcanic:

Migrants make up ~9% of the population but accounted for 16.1% of all arrests in 2024.

Their arrest rate: 24 per 1,000 , double that of British-born citizens (12 per 1,000).

Sexual offences: 165 vs 48 per 100,000 —a 3.5× higher rate .

Over 9,000 migrant sex-offence arrests in 10 months; 26% of the total .

In the City of London: migrants made up 67% of sex-crime arrests .

Afghans are 22× more likely, Eritreans 20×, Albanians 30× more likely to be convicted of sex crimes. Overall, migrants are 71% more likely than Brits to be convicted.

The most overrepresented groups? Albanians, Afghans, Iraqis, Somalis, Algerians; 48 nationalities had higher arrest rates than the native population.

This isn’t “hate.” It’s statistical truth. It’s what ordinary people see but elites suppress.

It’s also the accelerant for a brewing fire. What Betz describes as tribal fracture lines are being deepened by migrant-related crime, and a political class too cowardly to name it. The people will.

Into That Breach: War in the Making

Betz doesn’t just wave the red flag. He maps the battlefield. What does civil war look like in the modern West?

Feral Cities & Urban Unravelling

Cities fracture. Racial enclaves, identity policing, gated zones. Betz predicts full collapse in several capitals within five years. Iconoclasm & Cultural Erasure

Civil wars destroy memory. In Spain, churches were burned. The Taliban razed the Bamiyan Buddhas. Western statues fall already. Betz warns governments must catalogue, secure, or hide their treasures. Britain did it in WWII. They may need to again. Secure Zones & Mass Flight

As cities burn, Betz calls for designated safe zones with energy, airports, clean water. These aren’t luxuries. They’re lifeboats. Nukes in the Rubble

The USSR nearly collapsed with nukes in hand. The West has more nuclear states and less unity. Protocols must be locked down before they’re tested in the fire.

The Strategic Logic of Collapse

Betz reveals what every revolutionary and radical already knows: the cities are soft targets. Collapse them, and you collapse the system.

French leftists wrote in 2007:

“The streets teem with incivilities. The infrastructure is vulnerable… flows of power and data can be attacked.”

Betz doesn’t quote them to praise. He quotes them because they understand what our leaders ignore.

He exposes the failure of multiculturalism: where pride is allowed for every tribe except the one that built the country. That’s not diversity. It’s sabotage.

The demographic split is also geographic. Cities are hyper-diverse. The countryside? Still grounded. That’s why Betz foresees an urban-rural war, fought with sabotage, siege, and tribal lines. Think it’s fantasy? Then explain why the infrastructure keeping your fridge running is still one bloke with a clipboard and a chain-link fence.

Expectations, Economics & the Trigger

Betz also slams the economics:

Deindustrialisation

Immigration-fuelled housing crises

Skyrocketing debt

A collapsing middle class

He warns of the “expectation gap” between what people were promised and what they live. That’s where revolutions are born.

Scholars say there’s a 4% annual chance of civil war in nations with the right conditions. That’s an 87% chance of at least one major Western country breaking within five years. When one goes, others follow.

Evening, London, 2030:

A body swings from a shattered Southbank overpass. No one stops. It’s part of the skyline now.

You move past merc truck convoys; no insignia, all weapons. Their guns are hunched, hungry.

The Thames, black with ash and diesel. The London Eye? Gone. Just rusted steel bingeing on its own collapse.

A church bell tolls… not for Mass, but to signal death. A boy warms a dog by barrel flame. Above, a jellyfish drone hums, watching you.

In the distance, the M25 glitters with UN trucks: another “secure zone” evacuated. Refugees trail behind, a line of grief.

You clutch a crucifix close because this night demands prayer.

Not for salvation.

But for survival.

Civil war isn’t coming. It’s already here.

The only question is whether we act—

Or vanish into history with the rest.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

