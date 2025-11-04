Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

Peter Paz
17h

Don't forget, starting with Howard, successive governments have been making it harder and harder for private citizens to legally own firearms. Effectively disarming the population in the name of safety. Our enemies are not ignorant of this. They know that after they decimate our pitifully small armed forces by about lunchtime Thursday, they do dont have to worry about civilian militia fighting any resistance style battles.

Fossil1
16h

China had better hurry up, if they want to beat the muslims to it.

