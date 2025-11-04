Dear friend,

A Chinese propagandist has publicly called for the annexation of Australia. Not joking. Not hinting. He laid it out in detail, with a map and everything. Australia, he said, should be conquered because we’re rich in resources, thinly populated, and easy to control. His words, not mine.

A Chinese propagandist publicly called for the annexation of Australia, revealing Beijing’s belief that our nation is weak, ripe for takeover, and morally illegitimate.

Our political class has enabled this threat by selling out national interests to foreign powers while abandoning any serious defence of Australian sovereignty.

The Chinese Communist Party is not just aggressive abroad; it is waging an all-out war on Christianity at home, arresting pastors, rewriting scripture, and criminalising worship.

This isn’t just a geopolitical contest; it’s a spiritual battle for truth, freedom, and the soul of our nation.

If Australians don’t wake up and draw a hard line now, the next attempt to claim our land won’t come as a social media post, it’ll come with boots.

The man who suggested Communist China annex Australia goes by the online name of DaiWW, and he’s not some lone nutjob. He’s a loud voice in a growing swarm of Chinese expansionists who genuinely believe that our sunburnt country belongs under Beijing’s boot. He posted that we’re a ‘cost-effective acquisition.’ That we’re morally illegitimate. That our downfall is ‘predetermined.’

And what’s worse? He might be right about how weak we’ve become.

When you look at the way our leaders in Canberra genuflect to the UN, to Brussels, even to Beijing, anywhere but to the Australian people, you start to realise why these Chinese expansionists think they’ve already won. They’ve bought our ports, our farms, and half our politicians. Speaking of which, we’re ruled by these cowards in suits who take their marching orders from the globalists and whisper about “cooperation” while our sovereignty gets chewed up and spat out.

But DaiWW made one colossal mistake.

He thinks we’ll lie down.

He thinks we’ll watch our flag burn and say, “Thank you, Comrade.”

He thinks we’ve forgotten who we are.

Well, Dai, let me remind you: this is still Australia. And we haven’t gone down yet.

You want to annex a continent? You'd better be ready to deal with more than a few limp-wristed politicians. You’re going to have to deal with the Australian people. And you’ll find we’re not quite as soft as the woke brigade in Canberra might make us look.

But enough about us. Let’s talk about who you are.

You come from a regime that is not only rattling sabres in the South China Sea, bullying the Philippines, and buzzing our aircraft, you’re also waging an all-out war on Christianity at home. While your jets harass Australian patrol planes, your secret police are smashing church doors in the dead of night, dragging pastors into black vans, and erasing every trace of independent worship.

Last month, the CCP launched the largest coordinated crackdown on Christians since Mao’s Cultural Revolution. Over 30 pastors and leaders of Zion Church were arrested. Their bank accounts frozen. Their digital sermons deleted. Their congregations scattered. Their crime? Preaching the gospel without Party permission.

In Xi Jinping’s China, it is illegal to share the gospel online. Priests are forbidden from teaching Christianity to children. Churches are ordered to replace Scripture with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) slogans. Crosses are torn down and replaced with surveillance cameras. Bibles are edited to praise the Communist state. And anyone who won’t comply is jailed, tortured, or disappeared.

This is what they want to bring here.

This is what DaiWW and millions of other Chinese believe our future holds.

The same regime that sterilises Uyghur women and sells organs from political prisoners now wants to decide what your children learn, what your pastor can preach, and who owns the land your grandfather fought for.

Not on our watch.

Australia is not perfect. Our political class is a disgrace. But we still have churches that ring bells on Sunday. We still have people who pray without permission. We still believe in liberty, conscience, and truth.

And unlike the CCP, we don’t believe those things come (or go) from the barrel of a gun.

Here’s the hard truth: if we don’t treat this moment like the spiritual and civilisational battle it is, we deserve what’s coming.

This isn’t just about trade. Or territory. Or jets buzzing our aircraft. This is about control… of your mind, your morals, your kids, your church. The Chinese Communist Party doesn’t just want to own just ports and power grids. They want to own consciences. Perhaps your conscience if Dai is right.

You think it’s far-fetched? Think again. They already rewrote the Bible. They already force churches to hang portraits of Xi where the cross used to be. They already ban Christian teaching online. And they already monitor sermons with artificial intelligence to make sure no one says anything that doesn’t please the Chinese Communist Party.

This is what they do to their own people. What do you think they’ll do to us?

This is not just a fight for territory. It’s a fight for truth. For the soul of our nation. Whether our kids grow up worshipping God or a regime.

We don’t need more trade deals. We need moral courage.

Because if we don’t stand now, we’ll kneel forever.

Let me be crystal clear: anyone who brings the Chinese Communist Party one inch closer to ruling over this land is an enemy of Australia. And that includes the gutless wonders in Canberra who bow to Beijing while pretending to wave the flag.

This country doesn’t need more warnings. It needs a reckoning.

And if that makes the globalists uncomfortable… good.

Because the next time some CCP flunky dreams about planting a flag on our soil, they’ll be met not with a handshake, but with a nation that remembers who we are.

Fear not.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.