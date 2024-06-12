Dear friend,

Aside from our own traitorous government, one of the greatest threats to Australia’s democracy is the growing influence of China, both economically and politically.

Economically, this influence manifests through increased investments in our key sectors, effectively taking control over them.

Politically, it is more insidious.

Through social media, China is engaged in a sophisticated psy-op to demoralise Western nations, promote harmful activities, and sow division.

Their primary weapon in this battle? Our online data!

Find out how by reading on…