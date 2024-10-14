Dear friend,

Australia right now is in the midst of a “baby recession.”

Total fertility rates have plummeted, with forecasts indicating that the current rate of 1.6 will likely drop further to 1.45 in the next five years.

Rising costs of living, increased social isolation, the proliferation of late-term abortion-on-demand laws, and anti-natalist attitudes are some obvious factors contributing to these falling birth rates.

But there could be another, less obvious culprit—one that lurks in the water supplied to most Australians.

