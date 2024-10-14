Could this chemical be secretly sterilising Australia?
Nation First investigates the hidden threat in our water and its alarming impact on Australia's fertility crisis.
Dear friend,
Nation First, by George Christensen is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Australia right now is in the midst of a “baby recession.”
Total fertility rates have plummeted, with forecasts indicating that the current rate of 1.6 will likely drop further to 1.45 in the next five years.
Rising costs of living, increased social isolation, the proliferation of late-term abortion-on-demand laws, and anti-natalist attitudes are some obvious factors contributing to these falling birth rates.
But there could be another, less obvious culprit—one that lurks in the water supplied to most Australians.
Find out what this chemical is and more about its effects by reading on…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.