Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

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Diane's avatar
Diane
11h

Do not comply. Rather, make those evil corrupted filth do the bloody job they were elected to do; look after Australian interests! Minns can stay at home, and he can put on a mask too if he wants.

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Justin's avatar
Justin
10h

LOCKDOWN 2.0 - NEW EXCUSE - SAME CAGE

The International Energy Agency released a 10-point plan telling governments to restrict driving, ground flights, force remote work, and ban gas cooking. They called it "Sheltering from Oil Shocks." Read that title again.

1/ Alternating driving days based on your license plate number. Odd plates drive Monday. Even plates drive Tuesday. Countries are already implementing this. This is not a suggestion. It is the architecture of a permit system for movement.

2/ Mandatory speed limit reductions on every highway. Not safety. Fuel rationing by another name. You can still drive. Just slower, less often, and only when the government says your plate number qualifies.

3/ Avoid air travel "where alternatives exist." The IEA does not define what qualifies as an alternative. A 12-hour train ride? A video call? The ambiguity is the feature. It lets regulators decide after the fact whether your trip was essential.

4/ Switch from gas cooking to electric. The IEA is now telling you what appliance to use in your own kitchen. The same agency that published "Net Zero by 2050" calling for thermostats capped at 19 degrees and a ban on new gas boilers. This is not new. It is accelerating.

5/ Work from home "where possible." 

In 2020 they locked down the world and called it public health.

In 2026 they are locking down movement and calling it energy security. The template is identical but the excuse changed.

The IEA's own Net Zero roadmap calls for personal behavioral changes modeled on COVID compliance. They said it out loud. "COVID-19 has increased general awareness of how behavioural changes can be effective."

This is not crisis management. This is the beta test for a permanent energy credit system. Restrict supply. Ration access. Digitize compliance. Repeat.

Agenda 2030 coming in hot.

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