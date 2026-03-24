Dear friend,

The moment a State Premier mentioned introducing “Covid-style” protocols to deal with the fuel crisis, every alarm bell in this country should have gone off.

Not because Australians do not understand emergencies. We do. Not because people aren’t smart enough to grasp that a fuel shortage is serious. They are not. But because millions of Australians know exactly what those words mean now.

They are not neutral words. They are loaded words. They are dangerous words. They carry the memory of lockdowns, movement controls, border madness, work directives, rationing by another name, and governments deciding that the public must once again be managed rather than trusted.

The push for “Covid-style” fuel controls reveals a dangerous instinct among leaders to manage citizens instead of fixing systemic failures.

Australia’s fuel crisis exposes years of poor planning, weak reserves, and heavy reliance on imports that have left the nation vulnerable.

Political leaders are signalling rationing and behavioural controls before fully addressing how the country was allowed to become so exposed.

The language of crisis is being used to normalise restrictions that reshape everyday life and expand government reach.

Australians must question why their freedoms are the first solution proposed when government decisions create national vulnerabilities.

In the middle of a deepening fuel crisis, with stations already running dry and diesel shortages spreading, Chris Minns, the Premier of New South Wales, did not simply talk about securing supply, fixing logistics, or protecting essential industries. He went to “Covid-style” demand management. Rationing. Stay at home. Nationally consistent controls.

Think about that.

Before the public has even fully absorbed the scale of the problem, the political class is already floating the old template. Not resilience. Not preparedness. Not accountability. But control.

This reveals the instincts of the political elite. And instinct tells you a lot. When pressure rises, what is their first reflex? Is it to unleash capacity, cut red tape, restore domestic strength, prioritise truckies and farmers, and level with the public honestly? Or is it to reach for a centralised behavioural response, dressed up in the language of necessity?

Minns answered that question for all of us.

“Covid-style” is not a throwaway line. It is a worldview. It says that when a system fails, ordinary people should expect to have their lives rearranged from above. It says the answer to bad planning, weak reserves, and strategic dependence is not to admit failure, but to socialise the consequences. You pay. You adapt. You comply.

Australians should be asking a very simple question.

Why are we already talking about restricting people before we have had a full accounting for how this country was left so exposed in the first place?

That is where the anger should be. Australia is not some tiny island with no resources and no options. Yet here we are, facing a fuel shock with roughly a month's supply buffer and a dangerous dependence on imported refined fuel. Decades of complacency, short-termism, and ideological delusion built this trap. Refineries closed. Strategic depth vanished. Energy security was treated like an afterthought. And now, when the weakness is finally exposed, the first serious public conversation is not about who failed. It is about how to manage your behaviour.

That should infuriate you.

Because this is how the modern political class operates. It cannot think in terms of national strength anymore. It thinks in terms of public administration. It thinks in terms of levers, settings, demand management, behavioural compliance, and coordinated messaging. It does not see free citizens first. It sees a population to be calibrated.

That is why the phrase “Covid-style” protocols hits so hard.

Every Australian who lived through the Covid years knows that “just for now” can become a way of life. Temporary powers have a habit of lingering. Emergency language has a way of expanding. Restrictions introduced for one purpose are quickly normalised for another. First, it is a virus. Some propose it to deal with “climate change”. The government wanted controls for misinformation. Then, to enforce social cohesion. Now, it’s fuel.

Do you see the pattern?

Every crisis becomes an audition for the next control mechanism.

And the fuel crisis is perfect for that kind of politics. Why? Because fuel touches everything. It touches work, travel, farming, freight, food, school runs, family budgets, and the entire physical rhythm of ordinary life. If a government can claim the authority to manage fuel demand in a nationally coordinated way, it is claiming the authority to reach into almost every corner of your daily existence.

Where you drive. How often you drive. Whether you travel. Whether you work from home. Whether your business absorbs the hit. Whether your community gets supply before another one does. Whether your movement becomes a policy problem.

This is not paranoia. This is the plain meaning of demand management.

And once you accept the principle, once you accept that governments can switch from managing supply to managing citizens, the whole relationship changes. The burden shifts away from those who failed to prepare and onto those forced to live with the fallout.

That is why Minns’ comment cannot be brushed aside as clumsy wording. It was revealing. It told you exactly how at least part of the ruling class is thinking. The shortages are real. The pain is real. But instead of hearing a war-room mentality about restoring capacity and defending national resilience, Australians heard the old music start playing again.

Covid-style.

Those two words should never have been uttered lightly. Not in this country. Not after what people endured. Not after businesses were smashed, families were divided, churches were policed, workers were stood down, and basic freedoms were treated as negotiable. A leader who uses that phrase is not speaking into a vacuum. He is speaking into living memory.

And that memory matters because trust has already been badly damaged.

Australians no longer hear bureaucratic language the way they once did. They have learned. They hear the subtext now. They hear “temporary” and wonder how long. They hear “nationally consistent” and think centrally imposed. They hear “demand management” and think restrictions on normal life. They hear “work from home” and remember the social conditioning of the last round. They hear “for your own good” and they stiffen.

As they should.

None of this means the fuel crisis is fake. It clearly is not. Stations are running short, diesel prices have surged, and farmers and truckies are warning of serious downstream consequences for food and freight. The crisis is real. That is precisely why the response matters so much. Real crises expose governing instinct. And what has been exposed here is ugly.

Instead of confidence, control. Instead of preparation, improvisation. Instead of accountability, management.

The deeper problem is that this approach is not accidental. It is what happens when leaders lose faith in the nation they govern. When they no longer believe in building strong systems, they fall back on regulating weak people. When they neglect resilience, they compensate with authority. When they fail to secure the country, they begin preparing to control it.

Chris Minns may think he was being practical. He may think he was signalling seriousness. But what he actually did was say the quiet part out loud. He reminded Australians that in the minds of too many politicians, every emergency eventually justifies a more intrusive state.

That is why this matters more than the daily petrol price board. Prices hurt. Restrictions reshape the country.

So no, Australians should not let this slide. They should not accept the framing. They should not allow “Covid-style” to become an acceptable shortcut in public debate. That phrase should be met with immediate resistance, every single time, because it carries with it a whole philosophy of government that has already done enough damage.

The country does not need another rehearsal of managed decline.

It needs leaders who understand that the answer to fragility is strength. The answer to dependence is independence. The answer to shortages is preparedness. And the answer to a loss of trust is not more control. It is truth.

If Chris Minns and others want to talk about rationing, restrictions, or national compliance frameworks, then Australians have every right to ask the harder question first. Why were we left this vulnerable? And once that question is honestly answered, another one follows close behind.

Why is it always your freedom that gets put on the table first when their system fails?

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

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George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.