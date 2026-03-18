Crossing Crisafulli: Dalton Defies Premier’s Authority
Nation First looks into the backbench rebellion that exposed a deeper authority crisis inside the Crisafulli government.
Dear friend,
State Member for Mackay Nigel Dalton’s decision to cross the floor in the Legislative Assembly last month may have seemed uneventful. His was just one vote on the losing side of a motion without notice. Indeed, the fact that the motion was defeated comfortably, even without one government MP, demonstrates the strong working majority the LNP …
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