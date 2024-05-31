Dear friend,

Economic instability has become a feature of the system since the so-called “pandemic”: rising debt, inflation, interest rates, and the resultant erosion of the middle class have all created a pervasive sense of disillusionment and unrest.

In the United States, nearly half of all Americans report feeling alone, with Generation Z identified as the loneliest generation.

These economic pressures not only undermine the family but have led to an epidemic of loneliness and social isolation as people retreat into the digital realm, severed from genuine human connections.