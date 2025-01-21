Déjà Vu? Media Spin New Illness in China
Nation First looks into another virus panic as Trump returns to office.
Dear friend,
Trump has returned to office, and the media is reporting a mysterious new illness has popped up in China… what a coincidence!
It almost mirrors the narrative spun about COVID-19, you have rising cases of respiratory viral infections in China and reportedly the hospitals are overwhelmed. But, this time, the villain is labeled human metapneumov…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.