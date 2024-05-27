Destination: Geneva
Nation First highlights the fight against the Pandemic Treaty that's about to go down in Geneva, Switzerland.
Dear friend,
Nation First, by George Christensen is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The fight for our freedom is heading to Geneva, Switzerland.
Geneva is home to the United Nations (UN), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the World Economic Forum (WEF)—it’s a veritable epicentre of global elitism.
I’m also headed to Geneva.
Find out more about what I’m doing by reading on…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.