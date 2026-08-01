Dear friend,

“The earth mourns and withers... They have transgressed the laws, violated the statutes, broken the everlasting covenant. Therefore, a curse devours the earth...”

— Isaiah 24:4–6 (ESV)

A strange experiment in the Florida Everglades produced a result researchers never expected: mercury exposure altered the mating behaviour of male ibises.

The finding revealed how toxic metals can interfere with hormones, fertility and reproduction, even at relatively low doses.

But could environmental contaminants be having similarly profound effects elsewhere… and why was the research apparently never followed up?

Researchers fed male ibises mercury and observed increased same-sex pairing among the exposed birds.

Mercury disrupted the birds’ hormones by lowering testosterone and raising estrogen levels.

Exposed females produced substantially fewer offspring than birds receiving a mercury-free diet.

Funding was reportedly unavailable for research into whether removing mercury could reverse these effects.

Declining testosterone, rising homosexual behaviour, and higher Alzheimer’s risk among LGBTQ Americans raise troubling questions about toxic-metal exposure in humans.

Back in 2010, scientists unveiled the result of a 5-year study on the impact of mercury poisoning on male ibises, large waterbirds that mainly eat crustaceans and mollusks. They wanted to study the impact on wildlife in the American Everglades from the increasing level of toxic metals these animals were being exposed to through industrial pollution.

They observed a total of 160 birds and divided them into four groups with equal sex distribution. One group was given a mercury-free diet while the rest of the three groups were fed a diet with progressively higher amounts of mercury.

One side effect shocked the scientists. They found that in all three groups, the males exposed to the metal ended up becoming homosexual.

“[These] male-male pairs did everything that a heterosexual pair would do…They built their nest, copulated together, stayed together on a nest for a month, even though there were no eggs—they did the whole nine yards.”

— Peter Frederick, lead researcher and wildlife ecologist at the University of Florida.

The females were also impacted, showing lower fertility rates. On average, mercury- exposed female ibises had 35 percent fewer babies than their mercury-free counterparts.

It is common knowledge that mercury is a toxic metal, including to humans. What is often not told is how even trace amounts of it can disrupt your natural hormonal balance. The male birds with higher exposure to mercury were found to carry lower testosterone and higher levels of estrogen.

Testosterone is the primary male sex hormone, responsible for traits like courtship behavior, aggression, fertility, and muscle development. Estrogen, while naturally present in small amounts in males, can disrupt these functions when levels become too high. The hormonal imbalance left the birds less competitive, more deviant in behavior, and more likely to fail at reproducing.

After the finding was released, the funding for a follow-up study was never granted. The lead researcher stated new research would have helped examine whether removing mercury from the birds’ diet reversed some of the negative impact.

And, despite the study’s significance, there was little coverage in the mainstream media. If anything, on social forums, any attempts to highlight the study were quickly censored.

Over the decades, testosterone levels have declined among men while homosexual behavior has seen a significant increase. Another interesting link is between higher toxic metal exposure and risk of Alzheimer’s disease. A separate study on LGBTQ Americans also found them to be at much higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Whether it is due to lifestyle and norms or all a result of higher toxic metal exposure, that I leave you to interpret.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

A Nation First Staff Writer

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

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