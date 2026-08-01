Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

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Senator Babet's avatar
Senator Babet
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Since population tracking began in the 1970s, men’s average testosterone levels have dropped by roughly 60%. If you believe this is anything less than a deliberate attack on masculinity via chemicals in food, water, environment and government social engineering, you’re blind. It's all about making you docile so you do not stand up against tyranny. You must resist western man.

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Robyn S's avatar
Robyn S
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Very interesting research. And it wasn't a short study, either; it was over 5 years! The lead researcher wanting a follow-up study to see if removing the mercury reversed (some of) the behavioural tendencies indeed would've been great. But of course, it was never done.

I wonder, do people who have mercury-rich amalgam fillings also tend more towards the homosexual side, or at least lower testosterone/higher oestrogen?

And VERY interesting that the alphabet soup LBTQXYZ group comes up as having a much higher risk of Alzheimer's. Does this mean that this group prefers more poison in general, or are they the way they are BECAUSE they/their parents were poisoned in the first place? If it's the latter, then clean living should wipe out a lot of non-standard behaviour in just a few generations. Of course, I'm not sure how we can get to that as a society when they spray the skies, the food, the water, chemicals galore are used in everyday life, and kids and adults are far too jabbed!

It almost seems like the more you poison, the more deranged you get, on all fronts. I know the Ancients Romans were pretty promiscuous types who had no issue with homosexuality. They also had lead water pipes and the women often wore ground lead as (white) face make-up!

Poisons don't tend to help humans - or any lifeforms.

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