Did the paedo elite kill this journalist?
Nation First looks asks who was Janet Ossebaard and what was the mystery behind her death.
Dear friend,
Last year, on November 16, Janet Ossebaard was found dead in what was ruled as ‘suicide.’
Even at the time of writing this, the exact circumstances in which she died have not been released to the public.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.