Did you hear about this global paedo ring?
Nation First looks back at Operation Bakis, the Epstein case, and what it all tells us about justice.
Dear friend,
The revamped Eureka Free Press launched last month!
This is a news service, issued by email on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and available to view at eurekafreepress.com and/or eurekafreepress.substack.com
To sign up go to eurekafreepress.substack.com/subscribe or use the feature below:
In August, nearly 100 people were arrested in the United States and Australia in connection to a global online child abuse network.
The outcome was a result of a two-year-long operation codenamed ‘Bakis.’
Find out more about this operation, the Epstein case, and what they both tell us about justice for child victims, by reading on…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.