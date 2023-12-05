Dear friend,

In August, nearly 100 people were arrested in the United States and Australia in connection to a global online child abuse network.

The outcome was a result of a two-year-long operation codenamed ‘Bakis.’

Find out more about this operation, the Epstein case, and what they both tell us about justice for child victims, by reading on…