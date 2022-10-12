Dear friend,

Regular Nation First readers are most likely well-versed in medical risks associated with COVID-19 jabs, particularly mRNA-based ones.

We know that these gene therapies that are masquerading as ‘vaccines’ increase the risk of cancer, lead to various neurological and cardiovascular disorders, and have contributed to the ongoing fertility crisis.

But new data out of the United Kingdom will still shock you.

Please don’t miss George’s latest YouTube video on Transhumanism World.