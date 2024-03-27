Dear friend,

The Australian Senate will vote on Digital ID today (within a matter of hours actually!)… and I need you to make some calls to make sure that vote is NO!

Canberra insiders have informed me that the Albanese Labor Government has gagged all debate on its Digital ID bills and is going to attempt to ram them through the Senate.

That means we have only hours left to make a difference.

The bills enable the implementation of an involuntary Digital ID system that will grow bigger and badder as time goes on.

The system will open itself up to privacy breaches and increased surveillance by both government agencies and private corporations.

Ultimately, the system paves the way for a nightmare future where access to services, employment, and welfare is contingent on having a Digital ID, potentially linked to a Communist China-style social credit score system.

We know that One Nation and the United Australia Party will be voting against these bills and the Liberal National Coalition will also be opposed unless major amendments are put through. Our understanding is those amendments are unlikely to be supported by the government.

This means we are on the cusp of defeating these Digital ID bills.

We just need four crossbench Senators from either the Greens, the Jacqui Lambie Network, or the independents to vote no to Digital ID and it’s defeated!

This is where you come in.

Can you please take 5 minutes to call the Senators who represent your State and tell them that you want them to vote no to the government’s Digital ID bills that are going to be voted on today.

Tell them that the bills are harmful to your privacy and that of other Australian citizens and that no amendments will fix this.

We know that some of these Senators are normally polar opposites to us when it comes to political matters but, on this issue, we know that all of them share some concerns around how Digital ID can negatively impact upon privacy.

That’s why it’s important to take a few minutes to make a call.

New South Wales residents please call:

Senator Mehreen Faruqi on (02) 6277 3095 or (02) 9211 1500

Senator David Shoebridge on (02) 6277 3169 or (02) 8073 7400

Queensland residents please call:

Senator Penny Allman-Payne on (02) 6277 3410 or (07) 4972 0380

Senator Larissa Waters on (02) 6277 3684 or (07) 3367 0566

Victorian residents please call:

Senator David Van on (02) 6277 3760 or (03) 9008 4688

Senator Lidia Thorpe on (02) 6277 3353 or (03) 9070 1950

Senator Janet Rice on (02) 6277 3225 or (03) 9381 1446

South Australian residents please call:

Senator Sarah Hanson-Young on (02) 6277 3430 or (08) 8227 0425

Senator Barbara Pocock on (02) 6277 3176 or (08) 8272 7575

Western Australian residents please call:

Senator Dorinda Cox on (02) 6277 3069 or (08) 9228 3277

Senator Jordon Steele-John on (02) 6277 3646 or (08) 6245 3310

Tasmanian residents please call:

Senator Jacqui Lambie on (02) 6277 3614 or (03) 6431 3112

Senator Tammy Tyrrell on (02) 6277 3422 or (03) 9070 1910

Senator Nick McKim on (02) 6277 3601 or (03) 6224 8899

Senator Peter Whish-Wilson on (02) 6277 3721 or (03) 6331 0033

Australian Capital Territory residents please call:

Senator David Pocock on (02) 6277 3117 or (02) 6247 6444

Note: There are no crossbench Senators representing the Northern Territory.

We recommend that wherever you live in Australia you consider calling the Leader of the Australian Greens in the Senate, Senator Larissa Waters on (02) 6277 3684 and telling her you want the Greens to vote against Digital ID.

I’ll let you go and make that call now, knowing that your actions could save Australia from the greatest incursion into our privacy that we’ve ever seen.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

