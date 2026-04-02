Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

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Dianne Bentley's avatar
Dianne Bentley
3d

For this purpose was the Son of God manifest. To destroy the works of the evil one. The blood shed at Calvary for you and me is as powerful today as it was then . No matter whether a person is good, bad or indifferent, Jesus dies on that cross for all of us to offer eternal life, we were all born in sin and we all need salvation. We must be born again to enter into the Kingdom of God and Jesus is the way, the truth and the life. God bless you this Easter. May many find that door and walk into His everlasting arms

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Heather Rays's avatar
Heather Rays
3d

…..you get right to the heart of it George….wishing you and yours a blessed Easter…..🙏✝️🤗

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