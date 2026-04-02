Dear friend,

Easter arrives each year in a country that increasingly does not know what to do with it.

For many, it has become little more than a long weekend. A chance to get away, eat too much, buy chocolate for the kids, and enjoy a brief pause before the machine of modern life starts grinding again. Supermarkets sell sweetness, advertisers sell sentimentality, and the culture offers a softened, harmless version of something that was never meant to be harmless.

Because Easter, properly understood, is not soft. It is not decorative. It is not comfortable.

It is about betrayal, cowardice, injustice, torture, sacrifice, death, and ultimately, triumph.

Easter reveals that the story of Jesus Christ is not about comfort, but about sacrifice, suffering, and the triumph of good over evil.

Modern society seeks moral rewards without accepting the discipline and responsibility that produced them.

Evil is real and thrives when ordinary people choose silence, convenience, and self-preservation over truth.

The example of Jesus Christ, alongside Stoic thought, calls for courage, self-mastery, and a commitment to what is right regardless of cost.

A strong nation depends on individuals who walk the straight path, carry their burdens, and refuse to compromise with what they know is wrong.

Easter is about the darkest things that can happen to a man, and what it means to endure them without surrendering what is true.

And at the very centre of that story stands Jesus Christ.

Not as a symbol, not as an abstraction, but as a man who walked into suffering knowingly, who faced evil directly, and who refused to compromise with it, even when it cost Him everything.

That is why Easter still matters, even to those who are not Christians. Beneath the theology lies a permanent truth about human life, revealed through the life and death of Jesus Christ. Every generation must decide whether it will serve what is good or bow to what is evil. No one is exempt from that decision.

The modern West increasingly wants the fruits of its moral inheritance without accepting the burden that produced it. It wants dignity without discipline. Compassion without truth. Forgiveness without repentance. Community without obligation. It wants the promise of resurrection, but not the cross that Jesus Christ carried.

But life does not work that way.

You do not get courage without suffering. You do not get virtue without restraint. You do not get strong families, stable nations, or trustworthy institutions by teaching people that comfort is the highest good. A society that worships ease inevitably produces weakness. Weak men, confused priorities, neglected responsibilities, and leaders who stand for nothing beyond their own survival.

Look around, and you can see the consequences.

We live in an age of rationalisation. Cowardice is reframed as tolerance. Dishonesty is dressed up as pragmatism. Corruption is excused as complexity. Silence is justified as helplessness. Everyone has a reason why they will not act, speak, or stand.

That is precisely why Easter, and the example of Jesus Christ, cuts so sharply against the spirit of the age.

Christ did not rationalise. He did not compromise. He did not remain silent in the face of what was wrong. He spoke truth, He acted with authority, and He endured the consequences without retreat.

Easter tells us that truth is worth suffering for. That there are things more important than comfort, popularity, or safety. That goodness is not measured by how easy your life is, but by what you are willing to endure in order to do what is right.

And it begins with a reality modern culture tries to deny. Evil is real.

The crucifixion of Jesus Christ is not a symbolic inconvenience. It is a brutal confrontation with the worst of human nature. Betrayal by friends, injustice from authorities, mob cowardice, and calculated cruelty. The story forces us to look directly at what people are capable of when they abandon truth.

We are told, increasingly, that wrongdoing is merely misunderstanding, that vice is just dysfunction, that moral judgement is outdated. But ordinary people know better. They see lies presented as virtue. They see corruption rewarded and honesty punished. They see the vulnerable exploited and standards deliberately lowered.

They know, instinctively, that something is wrong, not just administratively or politically, but morally.

Human life is not a technical problem to be managed. It is a moral landscape to be navigated. There are higher ways of living and lower ones. There is order, and there is decay. There is a straight path, and there is a crooked one.

Jesus Christ did not merely speak about the straight path. He walked it, all the way to the cross.

The question is not whether that distinction exists. The question is whether we have the courage to recognise it and act accordingly.

At the centre of Easter is the idea of sacrifice, and this is another truth that has become deeply unfashionable.

We are conditioned to ask what we can gain, what we can enjoy, what suits us. The self is treated as something to be indulged rather than disciplined. But no one becomes admirable by following every impulse. The people we respect, the ones we trust, the ones we rely on, are those who carry burdens.

A father who works when he is tired. A mother who gives more than she takes. A worker who keeps his word. A citizen who refuses to lie. A person who does what is right even when it costs them.

Every decent thing in this world rests on someone accepting a weight they could have avoided.

Jesus Christ represents the highest expression of that truth. Not a man avoiding suffering, but a man willingly accepting it for the sake of others. Not a man preserving Himself, but a man giving Himself.

That is not a flaw in life. It is the structure of it.

The image at the heart of Easter expresses that reality in its most concentrated form. That love is proven through sacrifice, and that evil is not defeated by slogans or intentions, but by the willingness to endure suffering in the service of what is good. Christ did not defeat evil by avoiding it. He confronted it, absorbed it, and overcame it.

Even outside religion, that idea resonates because it reflects something we all recognise. We admire the person who stands firm. The one who refuses to bend when bending would be easier. The one who tells the truth when silence would be safer.

That is why the figure of Jesus Christ continues to hold power even in a sceptical age. He represents the man who does not compromise with what is wrong, who endures suffering without surrender, and who confronts darkness directly.

That pattern is not confined to religion. It appears wherever human beings recognise courage and integrity. It is why we honour those who serve, who protect, who build, who sacrifice. It is why we instinctively look to those who stand their ground when everything around them is shifting.

And yet, at the same time, we are told to distrust those very qualities. To see strength as threatening, conviction as oppressive, and tradition as something to be discarded. We are encouraged to drift, to adapt, to avoid judgement, to keep things comfortable and non-confrontational.

But when things go wrong, when there is crisis, disorder, or danger, society immediately seeks out the very people it has been taught to dismiss. Those who are disciplined, courageous, and willing to act.

That contradiction should tell us something important.

Long before modern debates, the ancient Stoics understood a similar truth. They argued that a good life is not built on pleasure, wealth, or recognition, but on character. On discipline. On the ability to endure hardship without losing your bearings.

They taught that you do not control the world, only your response to it. That you are responsible for your actions, regardless of circumstances. That pain is not the worst thing that can happen to a person. Moral failure is.

That perspective aligns closely with the life of Jesus Christ. Both point to the same fundamental idea. That a human life gains its worth not from ease, but from alignment with what is right.

This is where modern thinking often goes astray. Freedom is misunderstood as the ability to do whatever one feels like doing. But that kind of freedom quickly becomes its own form of slavery. A person ruled by impulse is not free. A society that cannot restrain itself cannot sustain itself.

Real freedom is self-command. It is the ability to govern your actions, to resist pressure, to stand firm when it would be easier to give in.

And this is not an abstract philosophy. It plays out in ordinary life.

It is in the decision to tell the truth when lying would be easier. To stand up for someone being treated unfairly. To raise children with standards and care. To reject cynicism and take responsibility. To do your job properly, even when no one is watching.

These are not grand gestures. They are small acts, repeated consistently. But they are the foundation of any functioning society.

A nation does not collapse all at once. It erodes gradually as people stop taking responsibility, stop telling the truth, and stop caring about whether their actions are right or wrong. It weakens when comfort becomes more important than character.

And it strengthens in exactly the opposite way.

There is an old image that captures this simply. The idea of the straight path.

The crooked path is easy. It asks very little. Go along with what is popular. Avoid conflict. Say what is expected. Ignore what you know to be wrong. Trade truth for convenience.

But that path leads somewhere. It leads to a life where a person cannot respect themselves, and a society that cannot sustain itself.

The straight path is harder. It requires discipline, clarity, and a willingness to endure discomfort. It requires a person to act according to principle rather than impulse. It requires them to choose what is right over what is easy, again and again.

Jesus Christ walked that path completely. Not partially. Not when it was convenient. Completely.

No one walks it perfectly. That is not the point. The point is direction.

To orient yourself toward what is good, and to keep correcting yourself when you drift.

That is what Easter ultimately calls us back to. Not perfection, but seriousness. Not sentiment, but responsibility. Not comfort, but truth.

So this Easter, take it as more than a holiday.

Take it as a reminder of what Jesus Christ actually did, and what that demands of us.

Ask yourself whether you are living in a way that is honest, disciplined, and grounded. Whether you are avoiding things you know you should confront. Whether you are standing firm where it matters, or stepping back when it would be easier.

Because the world does not improve on its own. Goodness does not maintain itself. Freedom does not preserve itself through comfort and distraction.

It requires people who are willing to choose it. To carry it. To defend it.

Easter endures because Jesus Christ did not stay in the grave. Because evil did not have the final word. Because sacrifice was not meaningless.

But that truth only matters if we are willing to live it.

Walk the straight path. Do what is right.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

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George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.