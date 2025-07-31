Nation First, by George Christensen

Dianne Bentley
16h

That poor man! If he were a Muslim AHPRA wouldn’t dare do what they are doing to this Christian doctor! It is so evil. Our battle is not against flesh and blood, it is definitely against spiritual wickedness in high places.

Diane
16h

So incredibly disgusting. Dr Kok is an Australian hero.

AHPRA are a cartel, run by the medical-industrial complex with juristriction over virtually all healthcare professions - even Chinese medicine, but not yet Naturopathy, which remains unregulated. But of course there are forces at work to change this, with every Naturopathic association desperately pushing for registration. The level of willful ignorance is mindnumbing. This is why more and more health practitioners are becoming 'consultants' so they provide proper care, but of course the downside to this is less access to needed medicines and procedures that are controlled by the medical cartel and ultra corrupt AHPRA.

8 replies
15 more comments...

