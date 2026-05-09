Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

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Heather Rays's avatar
Heather Rays
2h

…..this result is hopefully a step towards the drastic changes Australia needs to make so that we can all get our lives back to a positive prosperous future….🇦🇺

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Noel's avatar
Noel
1h

Bravo One Nation!

A victory for Australia!

I became pessimistic about One Nation winning after seeing all the traitorous attacks against Farley, but the majority of voters saw these disgusting attacks for what they truly were, terrified anti-freedom, anti-justice, anti-Australian, psycho-globalists in PANIC mode, striking out in all directions like a crazed, wounded animal desperately trying to hit out at their One Nation "tormenter" by any vile means possible.

It all spectacularly backfired on them!

I hope and pray, for the bright future of our Australia, that One Nation continues to spread it's wings of freedom, but remembers to have it's talons ready for the continuing, traitorous attacks from these foul creatures who only want Australia to fail.

One Nation must do, as President Trump has done for America, make Australia Great again!

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