Dear friend,

The victory by One Nation candidate David Farley in Farrer was not supposed to happen like this.

Not by this margin. Not under these circumstances. And certainly not with the sheer amount of political firepower unleashed against One Nation during the campaign.

David Farley’s victory was remarkable because One Nation entered the race carrying significant political vulnerabilities.

One Nation was attacked simultaneously by Climate 200 activists, the media, and Coalition forces targeting Farley’s immigration record.

The Nationals strategically attacked Farley from the Right, recognising immigration as One Nation’s most sensitive issue.

The result showed many regional Australians are no longer voting loyally for the Coalition out of habit.

One Nation now faces pressure to ensure David Farley remains firmly aligned with the anti-mass migration position voters backed.

That is what makes the result in Farrer so politically significant. Because this was not a clean, textbook insurgent victory with a flawless outsider candidate gliding to office untouched by controversy. Far from it. Farley entered the race carrying vulnerabilities that should have made the path far harder for One Nation.

His political past was heavily scrutinised. His previous comments and disagreements on immigration created obvious openings against a party whose strongest political identity is opposition to mass migration. The Nationals immediately recognised that weakness and strategically attacked him from the Right, hammering the immigration issue hard throughout the campaign. That was politically clever. Normally, that kind of pressure fractures a populist insurgency campaign. Particularly in a regional seat where conservative voters can be wary of instability or internal contradictions. But that was only one front in the war against One Nation.

At the very same time, the Left-wing activist machine descended on Farrer with predictable force. Climate 200 money flooded into the campaign. GetUp! activists mobilised heavily. Media attacks rolled out day after day. One Nation was hit simultaneously from both ideological directions. The Coalition attacked them from the conservative flank while activist groups and sections of the media attacked them from the progressive flank.

The goal was obvious: politically isolate One Nation and frighten conservative voters back into the safety of the old two-party structure. Instead, the opposite happened. Farley still won heavily. And that fact should deeply concern both major parties.

Because what happened in Farrer was not merely a protest vote. It was not simply dissatisfaction with Labor. It was something broader and potentially more dangerous for the political establishment. Large numbers of Australians are no longer voting loyally. They are voting angrily.

For decades, many regional conservative voters remained attached to the Coalition by instinct and habit. Even when frustration mounted, many still saw the Liberals and Nationals as the default political home for people concerned about borders, national identity, economic pressure and regional decline. That old loyalty is beginning to fracture. And Farrer may become one of the clearest signs yet that parts of regional Australia are entering a new political phase.

The political establishment increasingly struggles to understand the depth of frustration building outside inner-city Australia. People see housing affordability collapsing. They see mass migration continuing despite enormous pressure on infrastructure, services and communities. They see regional Australians lectured constantly by media figures, political insiders and activist networks who often appear disconnected from the realities facing ordinary working families.

And increasingly, they feel neither major party is genuinely listening. That creates fertile conditions for populist insurgencies. The more aggressively the political and media class attacks those movements, the more some voters interpret the attacks as proof that the movement threatens established power structures.

That dynamic was clearly visible in Farrer. But One Nation should not misread this result either. Winning a breakthrough seat is one thing. Holding credibility after victory is another entirely.

The challenge for David Farley now is straightforward but politically critical: he must remain aligned with the issues voters associate with One Nation in the first place, particularly immigration and population pressure. Voters did not back One Nation because they wanted another politician who would gradually soften, drift or assimilate into Canberra culture after entering Parliament.

They voted for disruption. They voted for resistance to the political consensus. They voted because they wanted representation that fundamentally differed from the cautious managerial politics dominating the major parties.

That expectation now carries enormous political weight. If One Nation wants Farrer to become the beginning of a lasting realignment rather than a one-off protest result, the party cannot afford to lose clarity on the issues that drove voters toward it. Because Farrer was more than a by-election result. It was a warning shot from regional Australia.

And both the establishment and One Nation itself should pay close attention to what voters were trying to say.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

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George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.