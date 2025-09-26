Dear friend,

I’ve read enough history to know one thing for sure: when a civilisation begins to rot, the symptoms always look the same. The divide between the ultra-rich and the rest grows. National unity fractures, giving rise to identity politics. All sorts of deviancy become normalised as the moral system collapses.

And, as society unravels, the usual markers of adulthood get delayed or remain unrealised by the youth. People marry late, are less likely to start independent households, and remain more dependent on their parents.

Today, it is estimated that, in the US, fewer than one in five young adults aged 25 to 34 have achieved all five milestones of adulthood: completing high school, securing a job, living independently, marrying, and having a child.

While the first two markers, education and employment, have in fact increased, the other three, independence, marriage, and parenthood, have declined drastically over recent decades.

They call this progress? A generation so paralysed it can’t even start a family? If our forebears came back today, they wouldn’t recognise this husk of a society. And if we don’t snap out of it, our children won’t know what it even means to be an adult.

Since Australia often follows similar trends to the United States, we can reasonably expect the situation to be much the same here.

A high cost of living, collapse of gender relations, cultural domicide, and high immigration creating strong competition for jobs are all factors that can be attributed as the drivers behind this late adulthood.

On the latter point, mass migration isn’t just flooding the job market, it’s displacing our youth, eroding our culture, and tearing the social fabric apart.

All of this real economic decline never appears in the rosy statistics from our politicians and economists issued from on high every now and then. A true sign of a healthy economy is upward mobility; how many of today’s young can say they’ll be better off than their parents?

What they call “growth” is a lie. It’s a Ponzi scheme. And you’re not meant to win. Your kids aren’t meant to win. That’s the real plan: dependency, not prosperity.

This isn’t bad luck. It’s design. Globalist policies have sold out your children’s future. Their wages, their homes, their relationships have all been sacrificed on the altar of diversity, deregulation, and decay.

But the rot runs deeper. It is not just a hidden economic crisis hollowing out the middle class that is the core problem. It is also a crisis of spirituality that has made Western society as a whole more fragile and adrift.

We’ve traded God for government, family for influencers, and community for empty consumption. The result? A generation lost. Spiritually starved. Adrift and afraid.

The young are breaking down. Not just from cost-of-living stress, but because the world they’ve inherited is emotionally barren. Social media poisons their minds. Churches sit empty. Family breakdowns continue to escalate. Neighbourhoods are no longer communities, they’re just residential zones. And the ladders of success have been kicked out from beneath them.

Looking deeply into these matters, the authors of an internal US Census study wrote:

These shifts in living arrangements, education, employment, and family formation demonstrate stark differences in the experiences of young adults and have implications for the timing of the transition to adulthood… recent generations of young adults [are] experiencing higher levels of anxiety and depression, increases in average body mass index, and greater risk of cancer.

It’s a war. A war on the soul. And it’s literally killing our youth. The phones in their pockets pump fear, porn, and nihilism into their brains 24/7. No wonder they’re falling apart. No wonder they’re dying. This isn’t accidental, it’s psychological warfare.

Our youth are broken. And if we don’t fix it, no one will. It’s time to bring our jobs and our kids home. It’s time to reopen the churches, revive the neighbourhoods, and rebuild what was stolen from us. If we want a future, we must fight for it, starting now.

The hour is late. The enemy is inside the gates. But if we rise, if we reclaim our land, our faith, our families, then this isn’t the end. It’s the beginning of the fightback. So don’t wait.

Speak. Share. Stand. Before it’s all gone.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen, with a Nation First staff writer

