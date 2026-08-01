Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

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Senator Babet's avatar
Senator Babet
2d

The people who did this need to stand trial and face the penalty of death if found guilty. There is no other acceptable outcome.

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Rae Bewsher's avatar
Rae Bewsher
3d

Maybe a Royal Commission would be best held when this present government isn’t in power.

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