Dear friend,

For years, Dr Anthony Fauci asked the public to trust him.

Most people will remember his face even if they have forgotten his title. Fauci ran the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, or NIAID, for nearly four decades. It sits inside the National Institutes of Health, the American government body that distributes billions of dollars in medical research funding.

During COVID, Fauci became far more than a health bureaucrat. He was everywhere: television interviews, press briefings, magazine covers, newspaper profiles. His words shaped policy far beyond Washington, including here in Australia, where officials and media repeated the same familiar slogans.

Trust the science. Trust the experts. Trust the people who know better.

Then Fauci appeared before the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. The committee is chaired by Senator Rand Paul, one of Fauci’s fiercest critics and a man who has spent years trying to pin down Fauci for misleading Congress over research connected to Wuhan.

And, when faced with a barrage of questions, Fauci pleaded the Fifth.

Fauci’s refusal to answer more than 100 questions fits a long pattern of evasion and institutional protection.

US taxpayer money flowed through EcoHealth Alliance to risky coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The timing of Fauci’s warnings, mRNA development, and pandemic planning raises serious questions about foreknowledge and preparation.

The vaccine rollout enriched pharmaceutical companies while injuries, deaths, and safety concerns were too often dismissed or censored.

Australia now needs a full Royal Commission into mandates, censorship, vaccine safety, and the decisions made during COVID.

Facing Congress, Fauci pleaded the Fifth Amendment and refused to answer more than 100 questions. He said he was acting on legal advice and accused Senator Rand Paul, the committee chairman, of having an “unhinged obsession” with prosecuting him.

That performance said plenty.

This was one of the most influential public-health figures on the planet, a man whose advice helped shape lockdowns, school closures, mandates, and workplace rules across much of the Western world. He spent years telling people to trust his judgement. When he finally faced sustained questioning under oath, he would not answer.

His silence fits the pattern that has followed him from the beginning: control the message, avoid plain answers, and retreat behind institutions when the questions become dangerous.

The Wuhan funding story is often buried beneath agency names, grant paperwork, and scientific jargon. The basic chain is not hard to follow.

The NIH gave money to EcoHealth Alliance, a New York organisation run at the time by zoologist Peter Daszak. EcoHealth passed some of that American taxpayer money to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. The project, Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence, was meant to collect and study bat coronaviruses, including their ability to infect people.

The Wuhan Institute was already one of the world’s leading centres for coronavirus research. Its scientists had spent years gathering viruses from bats and studying SARS-related strains. Some of that work involved combining genetic material, altering spike proteins, and testing how engineered viruses behaved in cells and laboratory animals.

That is where gain-of-function research enters the picture.

In plain English, it means changing an organism so it gains a new ability or becomes better at something it already does. In virus research, that can mean becoming more infectious, entering human cells more easily, or reproducing more efficiently.

Supporters call it preparation for future outbreaks. It was reckless work that risked creating the very catastrophe it was supposedly meant to prevent.

Fauci told Congress that the NIH did not fund gain-of-function research at Wuhan, relying on a narrow government definition. To ordinary people, that sounds like bureaucratic evasion. Public money funded research involving altered bat coronaviruses and experiments designed to test how those viruses behaved in systems intended to mimic human infection. People have every right to question the labels officials placed on that work.

Some of the altered viruses were tested in mice engineered with human-type receptors. The grant also carried reporting conditions. If viral growth exceeded a set threshold, EcoHealth was supposed to notify the NIH.

That leaves questions Fauci has never answered to the satisfaction of his critics. Did the experiments cross that threshold? Were the results reported? What did his agency know, and when did it know it?

Those questions sit at the centre of the COVID story because the timeline is impossible to ignore.

American public money went to EcoHealth through Fauci’s agency. EcoHealth sent part of it to Wuhan. Scientists there worked on bat coronaviruses. Then a new coronavirus appeared in the same city and spread around the world.

That sequence alone does not settle the origin of SARS-CoV-2. It does explain why the laboratory should have been investigated openly and aggressively from the start.

Instead, for much of 2020, anyone who raised the possibility of a lab origin risked being mocked, censored, or dismissed as a conspiracy theorist. While the idea was ridiculed in public, Fauci and other scientists were discussing it privately. Released emails and later investigations showed that researchers had concerns about unusual features of the virus and whether laboratory work may have played a role.

The public was given a cleaner and more certain story than officials themselves were discussing behind closed doors.

The recent Senate hearing was supposed to get answers about those discussions, the EcoHealth grants, the experiments, and Fauci’s previous testimony. Senators also wanted to question him about his journals and other records released since his last appearance before Congress.

They got almost nothing.

Paul has accused Fauci for years of misleading Congress. In July 2025, he again referred Fauci to the US Justice Department for possible prosecution. A year later, when Fauci appeared before Paul’s committee, his lawyers had him refusing question after question.

His legal position may explain the strategy. It does not answer the public interest questions surrounding the funding, the oversight, or his previous statements. The silence belongs inside the broader story of institutional concealment and resistance to scrutiny.

Official investigations later found serious failures in the grant system. A US House investigation called for major changes to NIH oversight and recommended that EcoHealth and Daszak face debarment and further investigation. In January 2025, the US Department of Health and Human Services barred both EcoHealth Alliance and Daszak from receiving federal funds for five years over failures tied to the Wuhan grant.

For years, people were told there was nothing to see. Then the organisation at the centre of the funding chain was cut off from federal money.

Those who had been mocked for raising concerns were vindicated.

Fauci’s private journals have added to the pressure. Paul says they reveal a gap between Fauci’s public confidence and his private thoughts on schools, Trump, and the origins debate.

Release the lot.

Publish the emails, grant records, and laboratory reports. Show who approved the work, what warnings were raised, and when NIH officials learnt that experiments may have crossed reporting thresholds. Bring in investigators whose careers do not depend on the same agencies.

Instead, the public has endured redactions, delayed documents, missing records, and endless arguments over wording. It feels designed to exhaust people until they stop asking.

The Wuhan research, the early warnings, and the later silence cannot be separated from what came next. Long before COVID appeared, major institutions were preparing for a pandemic vaccine rollout on an extraordinary scale.

In January 2017, before Donald Trump had taken office, Fauci predicted that the incoming administration would face a “surprise outbreak”. On its own, the remark could be read as a warning from a public-health official who expected another epidemic eventually. Placed beside everything that followed, it takes on a different meaning.

Moderna had spent years developing mRNA technology before COVID emerged, including work related to coronaviruses. Its earlier patent activity showed that the company was already building the platform that would later become central to the pandemic response.

Bill Gates had spent years speaking about pandemic preparedness while his foundation put money into the global vaccine sector. His foundation had links to BioNTech, Pfizer’s mRNA partner, before the world had heard of COVID-19. BioNTech and Pfizer were then positioned to move rapidly once the crisis began.

That pattern points to far more than lucky timing. Powerful institutions had already organised themselves around the expectation of a pandemic and a mass-vaccination response. Whether every part of that preparation reflected ordinary public-health planning, commercial positioning or something more coordinated remains heavily disputed. Still, the sequence raises serious questions about how ready key institutions were for what followed.

At a minimum, the outbreak was exploited by institutions prepared to turn it into the largest vaccination campaign in history. At worst, it was designed for that purpose.

Governments bought vast quantities of vaccines. Pfizer forecast tens of billions of dollars in revenue from its product in 2021. These were not ordinary commercial deals. Governments promoted the vaccines, restricted people’s choices, and tied vaccination to employment, travel, and participation in everyday life.

The public was told it was all about health. The pharmaceutical companies made fortunes.

That was central to what followed.

The products were rolled out under emergency conditions without a long-term safety record. People were pressured, threatened, and shamed into taking them. Hesitation was treated as stupidity. Injury was treated as an inconvenience.

VAERS recorded more than 1.4 million adverse-event reports following COVID vaccination, including more than 29,000 reported deaths by July 2026. Officials and media outlets replied with the same line: a report does not prove causation. That phrase became a shield that seemed to stop any further investigation.

Adverse-event reports should have triggered aggressive investigation, open debate, and a halt to coercive mandates. Instead, the rollout continued, and the public was told to ignore what it could see.

Young men developed myocarditis, a recognised risk associated particularly with some mRNA vaccine recipients. Other reports and studies raised questions about blood-clotting disorders, neurological symptoms, Guillain-Barré syndrome, Bell’s palsy, menstrual disruption, and reproductive outcomes.

Too often, those reporting these issues were treated as a public relations problem or dismissed as crackpot conspiracy theorists.

Families were left trying to understand sudden illness and death while officials congratulated themselves on the success of the program. Doctors and researchers who questioned the safety narrative were attacked. Social-media companies restricted discussion. Governments relied heavily on the same institutions that had championed the rollout. Whistleblowers have alleged that trial data was suppressed, delayed, or mishandled.

The case does not rest on one VAERS report, one patent, one speech, or one email. It rests on the pattern.

Risky coronavirus research was funded in Wuhan. Officials fought over definitions instead of giving plain answers. The lab-origin discussion was ridiculed publicly while being considered privately. Pharmaceutical companies and vaccine organisations were ready to move at astonishing speed. Governments imposed mandates while safety concerns were minimised. Dissent was restricted, injured people struggled to be heard, and the institutions responsible for the response repeatedly investigated themselves.

A modern cover-up does not need a secret room full of villains. Aligned interests, institutional self-protection, compliant media, and enough fear to make ordinary people police one another will do the job.

Taken together, the picture is deeply troubling.

Dangerous research helped create the conditions for the outbreak. Fauci was a central figure in the funding, the public messaging, and the later resistance to scrutiny. The crisis was used to drive mass vaccination, enrich pharmaceutical companies, and expand government control.

The public still has not been given a full account.

Fauci’s Senate appearance did not weaken that conclusion. Watching him invoke the Fifth more than 100 times reinforced it. The man who demanded trust from the world would not give the world a straight account of his own role.

Australians cannot treat this as an American scandal with no bearing on us. Our governments copied many of the same assumptions. Our media enforced the same boundaries. Employers carried out the mandates, and police enforced the restrictions.

We remember the border closures and families stranded on opposite sides of state lines. People were unable to attend funerals. Small businesses shut while large chains kept trading. Children tried to do schoolwork at the kitchen table while parents worried about bills.

There were police checkpoints, QR codes, and neighbours dobbing in neighbours. Nurses faced the loss of careers they had spent years building. Truck drivers who sat alone in their cabs were still ordered to comply. Parents argued over whether their teenagers should take another dose.

That is how the pandemic was lived. It was never a neat chart in a government briefing folder.

People lost jobs, missed funerals, closed businesses, and watched their children struggle. They deserve to know how those decisions were made, what evidence ministers relied on, what contrary advice they ignored, and how much influence came from overseas institutions, pharmaceutical interests, and the global health organisations driving the response.

Australia needs a genuinely independent Royal Commission into the pandemic response, including mandates, vaccine-safety monitoring, censorship, conflicts of interest, and the advice given to governments.

Whistleblowers should be protected. People who believe they were injured by vaccination should be heard, properly assessed, and compensated where causation is established.

Fauci’s silence before Congress should not close the case. It should be one more reason to open the records and find out what really happened.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

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George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

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