Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kent's avatar
Kent
8h

I agree that her comments were absolutely terrible and should be condemned. But freedom of speech should be exactly that. What we want to do to her is what they are doing to Candace Owens. Not acceptable. The good thing is she has shown her true colours

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roberta's avatar
Roberta
10h

She is a truly ugly human being in every sense of the word.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 George Christensen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture