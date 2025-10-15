Dear friend,

Australia is at a crossroads. For years we have watched as the radical left has taken more and more ground, using culture, media, and institutions to normalise their agenda. They are not just misguided. They are hateful. They treat differences of opinion as personal attacks, and they stop at nothing to achieve their goals. That appears to include excusing political violence.

The radical left has increasingly dominated Australian culture and institutions, pushing an agenda that now openly excuses political violence.

Hannah Ferguson reacted to the news of Charlie Kirk’s death by stating she felt “nothing” and suggesting that “violence is sometimes necessary.”

Ferguson’s status as a high-profile media figure raises serious concerns when public platforms like the Sydney Opera House are used to amplify her controversial views.

Revive Australia has launched a bold campaign, using a new action portal to directly pressure venues hosting Ferguson’s speaking tour.

Australians can join the campaign to stop public institutions from endorsing extremist rhetoric: http://bit.ly/stophf

TAKE ACTION!

What Hannah Ferguson Said

Hannah Ferguson, founder of Cheek Media, responded to the Charlie Kirk tragedy with cold cruelty. Within hours she had posted a 19-slide series where she wrote that she felt “nothing” when she heard the news, that she was glad Kirk could no longer spread his message, and that “violence is sometimes necessary.”

She did not stop there. She argued that Kirk’s views “empowered the violence that ended his life.” She stated that “we don’t have to condemn this violence, because he enabled it,” and concluded that “Charlie Kirk was killed today in an act of gun violence his views permitted.”

These were not taken out of context. They are Ferguson’s own words, presented publicly, without regret or retraction.

Why This Matters

This is not some obscure blogger. Hannah Ferguson is a prominent left-wing journalist and podcaster. She has presented at the National Press Club of Australia. She commands a large audience. And now she is taking her rhetoric on a speaking tour across our nation, including taxpayer-funded stages like the Sydney Opera House.

Public institutions should never be used to legitimise people who publish commentary excusing political violence. Every time a government-backed venue hands a microphone to someone like Ferguson, it gives her views prestige and credibility. It tells the world that presenting such arguments is acceptable discourse in Australia.

Revive’s Campaign

That is why Revive Australia has stepped up where the establishment right has failed. Too often the so-called conservative side whinges for a day or two in the media, then moves on. They are feckless. They refuse to play to win. Anyone unwilling to play to win needs to get out of the way, because Australians are ready to take the fight into their own hands.

Revive’s campaign is direct, unapologetic, and effective. It gives ordinary Australians the chance to demand accountability from the venues enabling Ferguson’s tour. And this time, it is not the same tired tactic of dumping a generic petition that gets blocked or ignored.

The New Action Portal

Revive has created a first-of-its-kind action portal. With a few clicks, every supporter can generate unique, individualised messages that land directly in the inboxes of decision-makers at the venues hosting Ferguson. These are not mass-delivered signatures. They are direct communications that cannot be brushed aside as spam.

> Note: The portal is still in its beta phase. Some custom emails may land in spam folders. If that happens, mark them safe and follow the prompts. Once marked safe, your message will go through as intended.

This is a small hurdle for a tool that represents the future of grassroots activism. This is real accountability.

What You Can Do

The left never hesitates to target and silence those they disagree with. They call it “cancel culture” when they do it. When we demand accountability, they scream hypocrisy. The truth is simple: we are not trying to destroy lives for a difference of opinion. We are saying public institutions must not platform those who excuse political violence.

Now is the time to act. Use the portal. Share the campaign. Refuse to let taxpayer venues hand prestige to someone who justified violence hours after a political assassination.

For too long, our side has been content to sit back and hope someone else would fight. That time is over. Let us be the ones who act, let us be the ones who win, and let us ensure that the voices of ordinary Australians are heard.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

A Nation First staff writer

