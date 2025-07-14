Dear friend,

This Saturday, 19 July 2025, unless the Albanese Government does an about-face, Australia will fall under a binding international law that gives the World Health Organization unprecedented power over our nation.

Not next year. Not in theory. This Saturday.

On 19 July 2025, amended International Health Regulations will give the WHO binding legal authority over Australia without public vote or debate.

The WHO will be able to enforce public health measures in Australia even if no local outbreak exists, bypassing national sovereignty.

References to human rights and freedoms have been stripped from the text, replaced with vague terms like “equity” and “inclusivity”.

A new unelected national body will enforce WHO directives, supported by global NGOs and digital health surveillance systems.

Australians are urged to contact MPs, reject the amendments, and resist what is described as a globalist power grab.

Sign the key petitions urging the government to reject the IHR amendments that being circulated by CitizenGO and the Aligned Council of Australia.

You didn’t vote for it. You weren’t asked. There was no national debate, no referendum, no headlines on the evening news. Just a quiet betrayal buried under layers of bureaucratic sludge and globalist double-speak.

I’ve read the official document, the amended International Health Regulations (IHR) adopted at the 77th World Health Assembly, and let me tell you:

It is nothing short of a globalist coup.

In five days, the WHO will gain the legal framework to pressure Australia into lockdowns, forced medical interventions, travel restrictions, digital health passports, and supply chain mandates all declared at the whim of one unelected man: the WHO Director-General.

Don’t believe me? Let’s get to the facts.

Under these amendments:

The WHO can declare a “public health emergency” even if there’s no outbreak in Australia. That’s right, some foreign virus in Timbuktu, and we’re suddenly subject to international “recommendations” that magically become policy the second our cowardly bureaucrats bow their heads.

The phrase “with full respect for dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms” has been deleted. Gone. Replaced by weasel words like “equity” and “inclusivity” — terms that sound nice until they’re used to justify surveillance, censorship, and mass control.

A new “National IHR Authority” will enforce compliance. And no, it doesn’t answer to you. It answers to the global health elite, backed by billionaire-backed NGOs and unelected technocrats.

Digital health documents and cross-border data sharing will become standard. That’s code for global digital IDs — yes, the very same infrastructure behind jab mandates and border closures.

This is the final betrayal. This is the moment they shift us from a sovereign nation to a compliant colony of a global health regime.

And they think you won’t fight back.

They think you’ll roll over like you did in 2020, masked, tracked, jabbed, and silenced. They think you’ll obey like you did when churches were shuttered, small businesses destroyed, and dissenters dragged through courts like criminals.

But this time, we know better. This time, we’ve seen behind the curtain. We’ve felt the sting of medical tyranny. We’ve watched the wheels of “global governance” crush ordinary people, and we’re done.

So here’s what you need to do. Not tomorrow. Not next week. Now.

Sign these key petitions. Add your name to the fight by signing the

CitizenGO petition at citizengo.org/en-au/node/15863

and the Aligned Council of Australia petition at aurejectwho.com.au Contact your federal MP and Senator today. Demand they oppose the IHR amendments. Demand they force a withdrawal. The deadline is 19 July. After that, it’s international law. Hammer Mark Butler’s office, as he’s the Health Minister who signed us up. Flood him with emails and phone calls. Hold him accountable.

Phone: (02) 6277 7220

Email: minister.butler@health.gov.au Share this article far and wide. Don’t wait for the mainstream media, as they’re bought and gagged. Telegram, X, Facebook, Signal, truth flyers in letterboxes… whatever it takes. Prepare for the fight ahead. Because even if this deadline passes, the resistance must rise. We need a political reckoning. We need a referendum on globalism. We need men and women ready to take our country back.

This isn’t alarmism. This isn’t a conspiracy theory. This is happening. It’s written in ink, it’s buried in bureaucratese, and it’s being done behind your back.

We’ve got five days. Five. Days.

If we don’t act, we hand the keys to Australia over to the World Health Organization. We surrender our freedom, our future, and our God-given rights to a globalist cartel that doesn’t give a damn about us.

We cannot allow that.

Australia is not theirs to govern. It is ours to defend.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

