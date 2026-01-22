Nation First, by George Christensen

Bev Poulos
12h

The world is watching as the h e final years of the Roman Kingdom (described in the Book of Daniel) are being played out. We are at Daniel 11:40. The days of pagan Rome are long gone and we see the king of the south (Africa, much of the Middle East under the Muslim caliphate rising up in jihad violence - attacking the king of the north (Europe a shadow of the papal system and allies). 2014 ISIS declared war on the Pope. Obama intervened. Daniel tells us how it will end. The king of the north will attack "like a whirlwind " the Muslim caliphate , destroy it, move through nations and die on the land of Israel, destroyed by the uncut stone Christ. The tribulation will come for 7 years before God's kingdom is established on the earth.

Too many carry on as if there is no God.

Not one person, organisation , entity can stop what is coming. This is why it is so important for people to examine themselves - whether they are in Christ.

MarilynK
5h

How accurately depressing.

