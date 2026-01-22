Dear friend,

I have just touched down at Gatwick for a 9-day sojourn throughout the “Motherland” (a term which I use quite personally for the United Kingdom, given my dearly departed and much-missed mum was not only born in these fair isles but died a citizen of them).

From the air, London still looks magnificent. The Thames still snakes through the city like a silver ribbon. Glass towers still sparkle. Airports hum. Trains still move. The illusion of power remains intact.

But illusions don’t feed nations. They don’t hold communities together. They don’t stop crime, rebuild families, restore purpose, or reverse decline.

London today is not the beating heart of a rising civilisation. It is the glittering roof over a crumbling house.

London still looks powerful from above, but beneath the surface Britain’s decline is structural and institutional.

Elites deny reality while public confidence collapses and ordinary people absorb the consequences.

High streets, transport and social cohesion are fraying as economic inactivity and dependency explode.

Mass migration without assimilation has produced fragmentation rather than integration, especially in London.

London now stands as a warning beacon to the West: managed decline will continue unless rebuilding begins.

Britain’s collapse is not theoretical. It is institutional.

The Adam Smith Institute’s recent “Broken Britain” report catalogues what ordinary people already know instinctively: transport is failing, the NHS is overwhelmed, education is politicised and underperforming, courts are paralysed, immigration is uncontrolled, housing is unaffordable, welfare discourages work, social care is collapsing, energy policy is reckless, regulation is choking enterprise, and government itself has become dysfunctional.

When a country reaches the point where almost every major system is malfunctioning simultaneously, decline is no longer cyclical. It is structural.

And London sits at the centre of this malfunction.

What makes the moment more dangerous is not just collapse. It is denial.

Senior political figures now openly argue that Britain is not broken. That decline is a narrative problem. That telling the truth “talks the country down”.

Yet polling tells a very different story. A majority of Britons now expect riots, economic contraction, cyber disruption and further institutional failure. Public confidence has evaporated. People no longer believe improvement is coming.

This disconnect matters. When elites refuse to admit reality, reform becomes impossible. Bureaucracy protects itself. Power insulates itself. Ordinary people absorb the consequences.

London’s political class remains cocooned inside policy bubbles, media studios and think-tank echo chambers while the rest of the country experiences the consequences directly.

Leave the financial districts, and you encounter the real London.

High streets that once anchored working communities now resemble economic graveyards. Independent shops are gone. Department stores are shuttered. What replaces them are low-trust businesses, delivery bike clusters, vape fronts, empty units and organised shadow economies.

In poorer districts, illegal retail networks openly sell counterfeit goods while authorities lack the manpower or the will to intervene.

Public transport, once a symbol of London’s efficiency, now mirrors the nation’s dysfunction. Overcrowded buses packed with social breakdown. Widespread non-participation in the job market. Mental health crisis overflow. Friction. Disorder. Exhaustion.

London’s infrastructure still functions mechanically, but socially it is fraying. Movement no longer reflects productivity. It reflects drift.

Economic inactivity has exploded.

Millions now receive state support without any work requirement. At the same time, NHS staffing shortages exceed 100,000 positions. Social care collapses under demand. Ambulances increasingly serve non-emergency needs. Hospitals are clogged with patients who have nowhere else to go.

This is not a society transitioning into leisure abundance. It is a society losing productive capacity while expanding dependency.

When too many people are disconnected from work, purpose and contribution, social cohesion collapses. You see it on buses. You see it in high streets. You see it in rising petty crime, public disorder and cultural exhaustion.

London has also become the focal point of Britain’s uncontrolled demographic transformation.

Mass migration has expanded rapidly while assimilation has declined. Parallel communities now operate side by side rather than together. Integration failures are quietly acknowledged, even by governing party MPs.

Earlier migrant generations sought to adapt. Today’s policy environment incentivises grievance politics, entitlement frameworks and permanent separation. This is less multicultural harmony and more managed fragmentation. And London, Britain’s most diverse city, experiences this most intensely.

Supporters of the status quo often point to London’s wealth as proof Britain remains strong. But this prosperity is uneven and artificial.

Foreign capital flows into prime real estate. Luxury developments rise. Financial services continue to extract global fees. Meanwhile, the domestic economy stagnates. Regional Britain falls further behind. Young people abandon homeownership dreams. Families struggle with housing costs and energy bills.

London’s wealth increasingly resembles a showroom rather than a factory floor. Impressive to observe, hollow beneath the surface.

What unites all of this is not incompetence alone. It is acceptance.

Britain’s political class has normalised lower standards. Longer waiting lists. Smaller armed forces. Weaker borders. Declining productivity. Social fragmentation. Rising dependency.

The Adam Smith Institute describes a government class that now presides over institutional decay instead of confronting it, accepting stagnation as inevitable rather than reversing it.

This is a managed decline. Not collapse in one dramatic moment, but slow erosion, year after year, policy after policy, until citizens stop expecting improvement at all.

As I sit here in the airport cafe, about to make my way out to the cab rank, I know I have not just arrived in a fallen empire.

I’ve arrived in something more dangerous: a civilisation quietly surrendering standards, ambition and cohesion while pretending everything is fine.

Britain’s story matters beyond its borders.

Australia, Canada, Europe and the United States face the same pressures: bureaucratic expansion, cultural fragmentation, dependency growth, institutional paralysis and elite denial.

London is not just Britain’s capital. It is a warning beacon for the West. The question is not whether decline is happening. It is whether anyone still has the courage to stop pretending and start rebuilding.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

