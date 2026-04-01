Forget Oil, Iran War to Cause Bigger Crisis
Nation First looks into the war-driven energy shock threatening to unleash a global food and economic crisis
Dear friend,
The war on Iran is a war no one, but the global oligarchs and the politicians on their payroll, wanted, and so it has happened. Now, oil prices have surged past $100 a barrel, and we face an increased risk of a global economic recession.
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