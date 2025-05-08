Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Kinsman's avatar
Rick Kinsman
1h

A close friend of mine re-joined the Liberal Party last year after letting his membership lapse many years ago. He tells me of his disappointment with it at Branch level.

The members are seen as merely a workforce during election campaigns, and fundraisers in between. There is no visible mechanism or effort for member input into policy or strategic planning. Everything comes from a 'Head Office' that operates without any apparent regard for member participation.

The Liberal Party is broken.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ellie Lawrence's avatar
Ellie Lawrence
1h

Made me weep.... so so accurate!!!

How? Who? When? What? does it start??? A huge and not impossible job...... are there ppl out there prepared to create this new party?

Is it possible to get many of the new smaller right leaning to talk to each other????

Will you get in there and lead? Please?????

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Christensen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture