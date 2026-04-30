Former Deputy PM Sounds Alarm on Australia
Nation First promotes the fearless voice of John Anderson, who is defending Australia’s civilisational foundations.
Dear friend,
It’s not every day a former Deputy Prime Minister steps back into the arena and says, in effect, that we are in trouble and that you know it. That is exactly what John Anderson has just done.
You can feel the difference straight away. There is no bureaucratic waffle and no focus-grouped slogans, just a blunt and uncomfortable question hangin…
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