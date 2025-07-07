Former US President calls for a Ministry of Truth
Nation First looks into Barack Obama’s renewed push for censorship under the guise of fighting 'misinformation'—and what it signals about the global elite's war on free speech.
Dear friend,
The former Deep State sweetheart, Barack Obama, has recently re-emerged on the global stage, preaching about the so-called dangers of “misinformation” to further suppress free speech in America so that elites can remain in control of the narrative.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.