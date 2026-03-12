France Targets Musk’s Free Speech Platform
Nation First looks into the French government’s dramatic raid on X and the political forces pushing to punish Elon Musk’s platform.
Dear friend,
X’s Paris offices were raided by police in February, escalating an investigation into X’s “compliance with French laws.”
French law enforcement justified what Elon Musk has called a “political attack,” saying the raid was part of its response to two specific complaints made in January 2025.
Musk’s remarks were over the target.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.