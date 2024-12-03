Dear friend,

Germany entered the 21st century as a powerhouse of economic strength, cultural influence, and political stability—a nation that seemed to have finally exorcised the demons of its tumultuous past. Yet, here we are, watching a country once admired for its discipline and ingenuity descend into chaos and ideological insanity.

Germany ’s economy is in shambles, its society divided, and its government has become a circus of incompetence.

Overbearing bureaucracy stifles locals and skilled workers, while illegal migrants navigate the system with ease.

Lawmakers prioritise gender ideology over economic recovery and societal well-being.

The Gender Self-Determination Act endangers women’s safety and silences dissent with hefty penalties.

Once a beacon of Western excellence, Germany is now a cautionary tale of misplaced priorities.

If you’re looking for a different kind of gift for a loved one or friend this Christmas, then consider a DISCOUNT subscription to Nation First. It’s only $64.35 for a one-year subscription and $9.75 for a one-month subscription. Click the button below for details:

Give a gift subscription

In the last decade or so, Germany has slid into a deep rot, with its economy now in shambles, its society divided, and its government… a disgraceful circus. German politicians are out of touch or, worse, intentionally malicious. They are more intent on empty ideological victories than on addressing the worsening conditions of the common citizen. This failing economy, divided society, and political class detached from reality have turned Germany into a cautionary tale for the Western world.

The country is infamous for its overbearing bureaucracy. There are a lot of areas where red tape urgently needs to be cut down. It is shocking to believe that an illegal welfare migrant without documents finds it easier to get residence and citizenship than a skilled foreign worker with an advanced degree. Even locals will find themselves struggling with the bureaucracy, especially if they want to start their own business.

However, at the heart of this decline is not just mismanagement but a deliberate bent towards ideologically driven policies that serve no one but the loudest minority. You see, the genius minds in Berlin had their priorities focused on a singular topic when it comes to eliminating bureaucratic hurdles: changing gender. Yes, in the midst of a failing economy, this was their top priority. The obsessive focus on empty progressive symbolism has exposed Germany’s current leadership as dangerously out of touch.

‘Woke’ German lawmakers hailed their Gender Self-Determination Act as an “historic” step. Now, if you are a man who decides to identify as a woman or vice versa, you can just send a simple application and have your name, gender, and gender marker removed altogether. Previously, you had to undergo two psychiatric assessments and a court hearing before you could request a gender change. And that is just the surface of the lunatic iceberg.

The law allows also children to legally ‘change’ their gender, even if it goes against their parent’s advice. If someone “misgenders” or uses a “dead” name, he or she could fail jail time or fines up to €10,000 (approximately $16,265.50 AUD). Even the act of inquiring about a person’s previously recorded legal sex and name will now be grounds for punishment.

Many cannot help but see this as another assault in woke Germany’s war on its women. It was outrageous enough when its authorities jailed a girl for saying ‘mean words’ to her rapist (who, by the way, didn’t get any jail). Now, women-only spaces will no longer be safe from predatory men, given just how easy it is to ‘change’ gender on a whim. One can legitimately fear what serious implications this law will have for women’s safety in spaces such as shelters, bathrooms, and changing rooms.

The Gender Self-Determination Act lacks the needed safeguards to prevent abuse of the process by sexual predators and other perpetrators of abuse and violence, including in single-sex spaces. — Reem Alsalem, United Nations Special Rapporteur on Violence against Women and Girls

Add in the hefty penalties, and women are effectively silenced against this deeply sinister agenda.

Germany’s decline is now on full display. The nation that once prided itself on its ingenuity and efficiency has become consumed by hollow virtue signaling. Its government has abandoned the real concerns of its people—an economy in freefall, a society teetering on the edge of collapse, and a bureaucracy strangling innovation. Instead, it champions policies that offer no solutions, only more problems.

Germany entered the 21st century as a shining example of Western excellence. Today, it is a grim reminder of what happens when a nation loses sight of its priorities. Will its leaders wake up before it’s too late? Or will its story serve as a cautionary tale for the rest of the world? Only time will tell.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen, with a Nation First staff writer

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

Authorised by G. Christensen, River Street, Mackay