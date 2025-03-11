Dear friend,

In the past week, I’ve been taking to X to deliver a few of my Nation First articles in a thread format.

The result has been that a thread on Ukraine scored over 17.5 million views and another on the Syrian Christian persecutions scored over 7 million.

The social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) is fast becoming the place where people go to find truths that the fake news legacy media won’t report.

One alternative news podcast that also does a good job of reporting the truth is The Other Side by Australian journalist Damian Coory.

Last week, he interviewed me on the subject of my viral Ukraine post on X and, as a result, he tells me his clip of our interview has gone viral!

By the way, if you’ve got an account on X, make sure you’re following me because I’m going to be posting a lot more material there in the future: https://x.com/NationFirstAust

George Christensen

