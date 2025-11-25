Dear friend,

In yet another brazen display of political censorship, a trailer for Senator Pauline Hanson’s upcoming animated film, A Super Progressive Movie (based on her wildly popular Please Explain cartoon series), was pulled from a scheduled screening in Parliament House just hours before its debut.

The screening, scheduled to take place tonight, was intended to promote the film, set for release on Australia Day 2026, to supporters, staff, and media. However, by midday, One Nation was blindsided by an email from the Department of Parliamentary Services, informing them that the event had been cancelled. A second, firmer email soon followed, doubling down on the ban and making one thing clear: freedom of expression no longer applies if you dare mock the Left.

Pauline Hanson’s satirical film A Super Progressive Movie was banned from screening at Parliament House for being potentially offensive.

The ban is another example of free speech being crushed by woke bureaucrats terrified of the truth.

Hanson was also suspended from the Senate for seven days after wearing a burqa to protest the rejection of her bill to ban the burqa.

The same politicians who refused to ban the burqa in public now want to ban someone from wearing it in Parliament… pure hypocrisy!

One Nation won’t be silenced, and Australians must push back against this censorship madness.

The film, a satirical take on modern woke culture, pokes fun at radical progressivism, a hallmark of Pauline Hanson’s blunt and unapologetic political style. But apparently, Canberra’s bureaucratic elite has lost its sense of humour. Ironically, another target of the cartoon film is cancel culture and people being offended way too easily. According to the Department of Parliamentary Services, the screening was axed because it might “cause offence to any part of the Australian community.”

Offence? Really?

Let’s be honest here. This isn’t about “offence.” It’s about control. It’s about silencing voices that challenge the sacred cows of political correctness. And Senator Pauline Hanson has made a career out of doing just that, fearlessly and with flair.

The cancellation comes just days after another jaw-dropping act of political theatre. Hanson was banned from the Senate for seven sitting days. Her crime? Wearing a burqa into the chamber.

She walked in wearing a burqa to draw attention to the fact that her bill to ban the burqa in public places was denied even a hearing. What followed was pure circus: Labor, Liberal, Nationals, Greens, and independents alike all lost their collective minds.

These very same politicians who voted against debating a bill to ban the burqa, turned around and called to ban a Senator for wearing the burqa in Parliament. You can’t make this stuff up. Honestly, it would make a perfect episode of the Please Explain cartoon show.

So, on top of seven days of enforced absence from the insane asylum that is the Senate, Hanson’s cartoon movie trailer launch was canned at the last minute. You can’t help but think the two incidents are related and more about pushing back against the recent rapid rise of One Nation (which, according to one poll, is sitting at an 18% nationwide vote.)

A supporter of One Nation who flew to Canberra for the event spoke to Nation First as she was leaving Parliament House, saying she was astounded by the cancellation.

Hanson told Sky News that she strongly suspected that the late notice of cancellation was intentional and designed to “maximise our inconvenience.”

The Assistant Secretary of the Department of Parliamentary Services emailed the notice of cancellation to One Nation at 11.35 am, leaving open the door to reconsideration if they were to receive “additional information from the event organiser about the event booking and screening, to consider alignment against the APH (Australian Parliament House) Events Policy.”

When Hanson’s senior staff member, James Ashby, pushed back, a second email was sent directly to him, digging in on the reasoning that the screening didn’t align with the “requirement that events held at Australian Parliament House are accepted, among other requirements, of not being likely to cause offence to any part of the Australian community.”

But who gets to decide what causes “offence to any part of the Australian community”? A faceless committee of bureaucrats terrified of offending the ABC or the Greens?

Let’s put this into perspective. Parliament House, a building that should belong to all Australians, is now too precious for a politically incorrect cartoon.

And yet, almost three years ago, a drag queen was allowed to perform for MPs, staffers, and parliamentary workers inside the Federal Parliament’s main committee room without issue. I can assure the Department of Parliamentary Services that such a display offends many Australians.

At every opening of the Federal Parliament, a pagan Aboriginal smoking ritual is held in the parliamentary precinct, which is part of a larger welcome to country ceremony that begins in the parliament’s Great Hall. Do they not think that any part of the Australian community is offended by the representatives they’ve just elected being welcomed to their own country?

Yet a cheeky animated film from a sitting Senator? Shut it down.

This is the Australia we’re living in now. A place where satire is dangerous. Where laughing at the Left is verboten. Where the guardians of “diversity” will not tolerate diverse opinions.

This is part of a broader pattern. Conservatives, Christians, and everyday Aussies who speak plainly are being silenced, de-platformed, and locked out of the very institutions their taxes pay for.

Senator Pauline Hanson has been a thorn in the side of the elites for decades, and this latest stunt shows they’re still terrified of what she represents: common sense, plain speech, and a refusal to bow to woke insanity.

If Parliament House can’t handle a cartoon, what does that say about the fragile state of Australian democracy?

