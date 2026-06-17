Dear friend,

Pauline Hanson walked into the National Press Club and did something the Canberra media crowd still cannot quite process.

She won.

Not because every journalist in that room agreed with her. They didn’t. Not because the ABC suddenly found religion and fairness. It didn’t. Not because The Guardian decided to treat One Nation voters like real Australians with real concerns. Heaven forbid.

She won because she stood in the middle of the Canberra media machine, took the usual sneers, traps and stunts, and left stronger than when she arrived.

Pauline Hanson entered the National Press Club as hostile territory and walked out politically stronger.

Her speech put immigration, housing, energy, cost of living and national identity back at the centre of the debate.

The Guardian clash showed how hostile media outlets try to drag Hanson away from the issues Australians care about.

GetUp’s banner stunt backfired badly and made the activist left look desperate and dishonest.

Angus Taylor’s lonely press conference showed the Liberals are no longer the real opposition.

We have seen this movie before. Back in 1996, Tracey Curro sat opposite Hanson on 60 Minutes and asked her if she was “xenophobic”. It was meant to be the great gotcha. The moment the clever media exposed the unsophisticated Queensland woman who had wandered into national politics without permission.

Then came the pause.

“Please explain?”

They thought that would finish her. Instead, it became the phrase that made her part of Australian political history. Funny how that works. The people who were trying to humiliate her gave her the very line that millions of Australians still remember three decades later.

And on 17 June 2026, they did it again.

The National Press Club was supposed to be hostile territory. The belly of the beast. Canberra insiders, legacy journalists, lobbyists, activists, taxpayer-funded opinion shapers, all packed into one room waiting for Hanson to say something they could pull apart before dessert was cold.

Instead, she stood there and said what an awful lot of Australians have been muttering at kitchen tables, in work utes, outside school gates, at footy clubs, in small businesses, and in the checkout queue while staring at the price of butter and wondering what on earth has happened to this country.

She talked about immigration and housing. Energy and cost of living. National identity. The ABC. SBS. Radical Islam. The transgender agenda inside institutions. Artificial intelligence. Foreign aid. Debt. Small business. The fear people now feel when they say something unfashionable out loud.

That was the real offence.

Not “division”. Not “hate”. Not any of the lazy labels the left reaches for whenever someone refuses to repeat its approved lines. Hanson’s crime was naming the problems ordinary Australians are living through, and doing it in language they actually understand.

She said Australia cannot keep bringing people in at record levels while young families cannot find a home. That is not extreme. That is what people are dealing with. Go and talk to a couple in their late twenties trying to rent in Brisbane, Perth or Adelaide. Ask them how it feels to inspect a tired little house with fifty other applicants. Ask them how much comfort they get from Canberra speeches about diversity while the rent jumps again.

Hanson’s point was simple. You cannot keep adding demand while pretending supply will magically catch up. You cannot stretch housing, hospitals, roads, schools and social trust forever. Eventually, something gives. It already has.

Then came the phrase that sent the professional outrage industry into fits: Australia should be multiracial, but monocultural.

To the Canberra mind, that is dangerous talk. To many Australians, it sounds like common sense. One flag. One people. One shared civic culture. English as the common language. Respect for our laws, our traditions, our freedoms, our institutions and the Judeo-Christian inheritance that helped shape this country.

That is not racism. It is national survival.

What is truly reckless is the idea that Australia can be broken into competing tribes, imported grievances, separate languages and parallel loyalties, and still somehow remain the same country. Anyone who has watched the social fractures overseas, in Britain, Europe and parts of North America, knows exactly where that road leads.

Hanson also went hard on the cost of living. Good. Someone had to.

While the media class obsesses over tone, people are skipping meals. Pensioners are sitting in cold homes. Parents are watering down food and praying the power bill doesn’t arrive until next week. Small business owners are doing the books at midnight and wondering whether the doors will still be open in six months.

And what does Canberra offer? Net zero sermons. Renewable subsidies. More transmission lines across prime agricultural land. More money for schemes that never seem to make life cheaper for the bloke running the corner store, the farmer trying to stay afloat, or the young couple looking at their electricity account and feeling sick.

Hanson connected the dots. Energy feeds into everything. Food. Housing. Manufacturing. Transport. Rent. Groceries. If power becomes dearer, the whole country becomes dearer.

You can disagree with her policy details. You can argue about the mix. But at least she is talking about the actual pain people feel, not hiding behind the usual glossy language about transition, targets and investment certainty.

That is why the establishment hates this so much.

Labor offers lectures. The Greens offer guilt. The Liberals offer careful little sentences designed not to offend anyone who would never vote for them anyway. Hanson offers a blunt instrument aimed straight at the beams holding up a rotten structure.

Then came The Guardian.

Sarah Martin asked Hanson about her daughter Lee and employment arrangements involving One Nation. It was the sort of question these outlets love because it drags the conversation away from immigration, housing, energy and national identity and onto their preferred ground: scandal, character, Gina Rinehart, hypocrisy, impropriety.

Hanson fired back.

She called out what she sees as an obsession from journalists who have spent years trying to damage her, her party and anyone associated with her. Naturally, The Guardian framed this as Hanson lashing out. That is how the game works. When the left attacks, it is accountability. When Hanson responds, it is aggression.

A lot of Australians see it differently.

They see a woman refusing to be bullied by people who despise her voters. That is what this really comes down to. The contempt is not only for Hanson. It is for the people who look at her and think, finally, someone is saying it.

Then came the sulking.

The Guardian published its predictable pieces calling Hanson’s speech ugly, inflammatory, alarming, Trumpian and whatever other insults were lying around in the drawer. The ABC, not wanting to miss the pile-on, rolled out the usual analysis about Hanson being there for “Fight Club”, as if the real story was not the issues she raised but the spectacle of her clashing with journalists.

That analysis missed the point so badly that it almost became useful.

Why does the clash work for Hanson?

Because the media keeps proving her right.

Every sneer. Every rolled eye. Every moral lecture. Every article that treats One Nation voters like angry peasants who need to be diagnosed rather than heard. Every attempt to suggest that concern about immigration is bigotry, concern about radical Islam is hatred, concern about women’s sport is cruelty, concern about energy prices is climate denial, and concern about the ABC is an attack on democracy.

People notice this stuff. They may not write long essays about it. They may not talk about it at dinner parties in the inner city. But they notice.

Then GetUp handed Hanson the gift of the day.

During her speech, a protest banner suddenly dropped behind her. It accused Hanson of opposing pay rises for workers while taking a large pay rise herself. GetUp later claimed responsibility for the stunt.

Think about that for a moment.

At the National Press Club. During a nationally televised political address. A left-wing activist group somehow gets a banner installed behind the speaker and triggered during the speech. The National Press Club referred the matter to police, and ACT Policing received a complaint about alleged unauthorised access and interference with equipment at the Barton venue.

Barnaby Joyce suggested it looked like an inside job. The Press Club denied staff involvement and apologised to Hanson. Fine. Let the AFP do its work.

But politically, the damage was already done, and not to Hanson.

GetUp looked desperate. The Press Club looked compromised. The left looked like it could not help itself.

This was not brave. It was not clever. It was student politics on a national stage, looking as every bit undergraduate as it was.

While GetUp tried to manufacture a moral moment, Hanson just kept going. She did not fall apart. She did not storm out. She did not give them the scalp they wanted. She absorbed the stunt and carried on, which made the stunt look even smaller.

And that is the problem for her opponents. They keep trying to expose Hanson, but mostly they expose themselves.

They accuse others of undermining institutions while treating those same institutions as activist playgrounds. They accuse others of extremism while pulling stunts from behind the curtain. They accuse others of spreading fear while telling Australians that basic national self-preservation is hateful.

Then, quietly sitting behind all of this, was perhaps the biggest political story of the day.

Where were the Liberals?

Angus Taylor held a press conference in Sydney on Thursday and reportedly got one question from only journalist present at the press conference. That question was about Pauline Hanson. That image says more about Australian politics in 2026 than a dozen strategy documents from Liberal Party headquarters.

The Liberal leader standing there, trying to sound relevant, while the media, the voters, the activists and the government all have their eyes fixed on Pauline Hanson.

Why?

Because One Nation is doing what the Coalition forgot how to do.

Oppose.

Not manage decline. Not mumble about aspiration. Not release safe little statements. Not nervously watch the ABC and wonder whether a policy might upset someone who already hates them.

Oppose.

Oppose mass immigration during a housing crisis. Oppose net zero madness while families are crushed by bills. Oppose taxpayer-funded media bias. Oppose radical gender ideology in institutions. Oppose foreign aid waste while Australians sleep rough. Oppose the bureaucrats who think they run the country. Oppose the cultural cowardice that has made decent people afraid to say what they believe.

That is why Hanson is rising.

Not because Australians have suddenly become extreme. Not because they have been tricked by social media. Not because they are too stupid to understand the refined explanations offered by people in Canberra, Ultimo and inner Melbourne.

They are turning to Hanson because she is saying what they are not allowed to say.

The more the media attacks her, the clearer it becomes. The ABC can sneer. The Guardian can sulk. GetUp can pull stunts. The National Press Club can host the circus. Angus Taylor can hold lonely press conferences off to the side.

Pauline Hanson walked into their house, took their best shot, and walked out as the real opposition in this country.

The old line still fits: Please explain?

Most Australians already can.

Watch the full National Press Club event here:

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

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George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

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