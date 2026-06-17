Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

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Janice Daniew's avatar
Janice Daniew
7h

Loved every minute of Paulines speech. Speaking for all of us and cutting through. 30 years ago my mum and dad felt Pauline was on the right track.

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Karen Quinn's avatar
Karen Quinn
7h

Great article describing an incredible woman. I’ve loved and followed her for more years than I can remember and now others can see why.

She is a true leader, a patriot and a woman of amazing strength !

She is absolutely 100% ready to govern and is exactly what Australia needs !

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