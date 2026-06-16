Dear friend,

One Nation has put out one of the strongest political videos Australia has seen in a long time.

It is called “Stand Up. Fire the Liar.”

One Nation’s new video, “Stand Up. Fire the Liar.,” speaks directly to Australians who feel unsafe, forgotten and betrayed.

Pauline Hanson’s message lands because it names what the major parties keep dodging: mass migration, housing pressure, poverty, censorship and national decline.

The use of Bailey Zimmerman’s Won’t Back Down gives the clip an emotional punch that matches the mood of Australians pushed to breaking point.

The video is already cutting through online, with strong early numbers across YouTube, Facebook and X through Hanson’s official channels.

Albanese may think he can wait out the Hanson surge, but One Nation’s rise now has the feel of something far bigger than a passing fad.

The clip opens against scenes of grief after the Bondi Beach terrorist attack. People crying. People stunned. A country trying to make sense of something awful. Over the top of it sits Bailey Zimmerman’s Won’t Back Down, and it works because the song says what a lot of Australians are feeling but do not always know how to put into words.

The country feels broken. Families feel under pressure. People feel pushed to their knees.

But they are not ready to back down.

That is the whole point of the video. Pauline Hanson is not speaking like some focus-grouped Canberra politician reading a line cooked up by a consultant. She is speaking plainly to Australians who feel abandoned, priced out, silenced and betrayed.

“Australians now, they just don’t know where to turn.

They don’t feel they’re safe in this country anymore.

They have a right to feel that way.”

That line lands because it is true. A lot of Australians do feel that way. They feel less safe walking around their own suburbs. They feel less secure in their jobs. They feel locked out of ever owning a home. They feel the pinch every time they go through the checkout at Coles or Woolies and wonder how three bags of groceries could possibly cost that much.

And on top of all that, they are tired of being lectured by the same people who helped create the mess.

Hanson then names the things the major parties would rather skate around. Mass migration. Housing shortages. People living destitute. Australians who cannot afford a roof over their head. Seven million people who can only afford one meal a day. In a country that used to be prosperous, that is not just a statistic. That is a disgrace.

Then she goes deeper.

“Our rights have been stripped from us. Our freedom of speech is being taken from us, and we’re just being diminished as a people. Who we are, our pride in ourselves.”

That is the part that will hit a nerve for many people.

Because this is not only about interest rates, power bills, rents or immigration numbers, serious as all of those are. It is about the slow humiliation of ordinary Australians being told to shut up, pay up, accept less, and pretend everything is fine. They see their country changing in front of them and they are told they are the problem for noticing.

Then Hanson delivers the line that cuts straight through the whole two-party setup.

“It is your choice. You alone will decide who will be the next government.”

That is not just an attack on Albanese. It is an attack on the cosy arrangement that has kept Australians trapped between Labor and the Liberals for decades.

The media can sneer. The commentators can roll their eyes. The party machines can keep pretending voters will always come home when it counts. But that line is a reminder that governments are not chosen by journalists, lobbyists, donors, staffers or party hacks. They are chosen by voters.

And voters are moving.

The whole clip has the feel of Nigel Farage’s Letter to a Broken Britain. It is emotional without feeling fake. Patriotic without sounding plastic. Angry, yes, but not just angry. It gives people somewhere to put that anger.

That is why it is cutting through.

Within just 15 hours of launch, the video had been viewed more than 18,000 times on YouTube, picked up more than 15,500 likes on Facebook, and reached 57,000 views on X through Pauline Hanson’s official channels alone.

Earlier this week, The Australian reported that Albanese was hoping to wait out the Hanson surge. Good luck with that. He might be waiting a very long time.

There is now a palpable sense that One Nation’s rise is no longer some passing protest vote. Something has shifted. The old habit of voting Labor or Liberal because “that’s just what you do” is breaking down, especially among people who feel neither major party is fighting for them.

That is why the attacks on Hanson are sharpening. That is why the media is suddenly paying attention again. They can feel it too. They know this is no longer just about Pauline Hanson being a thorn in the side of the major parties.

One Nation is becoming a serious political home for Australians who have had enough.

For years, voters were told Hanson could never break through. One Nation could never become more than a minor party. Australians would always complain, blow off steam, and then shuffle back to the same old choices when election day came around.

But what if that is no longer true?

What if the cost-of-living crisis, the housing crisis, mass migration, attacks on free speech and the collapse of trust in public institutions have finally broken the old loyalty?

There is now a growing sense that Pauline Hanson is not just influencing the national debate. She is starting to reshape it.

And yes, there is a growing sense that Pauline Hanson could become Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Australia.

That would have sounded ridiculous to the Canberra crowd a few years ago. It does not sound ridiculous anymore.

The video works because it speaks to the country beneath the press gallery chatter. It speaks to families who feel forgotten. Workers who feel robbed. Parents who feel ignored. Australians who still love this country but barely recognise what is being done to it.

Most of all, it speaks to people who are sick of backing down.

That is why the clip matters. Not because it is slick. Not because it has a good soundtrack. Not because it will annoy all the right people, although it certainly will.

Take a look at it here:

The clip matters because it captures the mood of the country.

Australia is hurting. Plenty of people are angry. But they are not beaten.

And Pauline Hanson knows it.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

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George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

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Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

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