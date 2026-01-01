Happy NY! Here's our Top 5 from 2025
Nation First celebrates the New Year with its top-ranking articles from 2025.
Dear friend,
Happy New Year!
Thank you for being a valued subscriber of Nation First. As you probably already know, we’re on our annual Christmas/New Year break until Monday, 5 January 2026.
In the interim, we thought we’d share the top 5 articles of 2025 with you. Some of these articles were previously available only to paid members, but we’ve now made them all free, allowing our free subscribers to read them as well.
Nation First, by George Christensen is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Without further ado, here’s the top 5 from 2025:
Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.
Take care,
The Nation First Team
Nation First, by George Christensen is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.
George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:
“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.”
— George Christensen.
Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.
A happy new year to all, well, do your best, stay strong, and don't ever let your guard down. This is a year that will certainly be challenging, to say the least, but, always, remember who you are, and your Legal and God given rights. Take care, whatever you do. Think smart, and don't take a lot of notice of the fear this 'corporation' is trying to brainwash us with. We will win in the end, make no mistake of that. I noticed that after all that tax payer money spent on 'BOM', it still can't get it right. Amazing, $100m, and, nothing. Maybe they should leave 'their' weather manipulation alone, and concentrate on running the Country for a change.
Thank you for your expert pieces George. Radical Muslims are not welcome here but Radical Christians are - they will love you to death!