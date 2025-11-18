Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

Bev Poulos
1h

I am a believer in Christ. I chose to live in His ways. There is absolutely no way I would ever vote for LNP, the party who signed Australia up to UN AGENDA 2030, the blueprint for the building of the necessary infrastructure for one world government. I have yet to hear the LNP tell the truth about the Agenda and own up to the implementation of the Agenda. Why is this important? Because the only way for Australia to be able to continue its national sovereignty and way of life is for the federal government to remove us from the Agenda. One Nation has committed to do this. So while I disagree with One Nation on issues I will vote to get Australia out of the Agenda. At this stage LNP stand for NOTHING They are hopeless second rate leaders. Just look at their 35 years of ineptitude in energy policy.

Dianne Bentley
25m

Andrew Hastie is a modern day King David (I am not saying he is King David but he reminds me of him). When King Saul was chasing David all over the place. Saul rested in the cave of Adulum, not knowing David was also deeper inside that cave. Saul slept and David's followers were urging him to get Saul's sword and kill him with it, but David would not. He said he would not touch the Lord's anointed. David's time came at the right time and he didn't have to force it. I see the same with Andrew Hastie. He is a good man, well trained in Army discipline and ready to bide his time and that time will come. He and Matt Canavan are two excellent leaders

