Dear friend,

In the weeks before I was about to announce my retirement as a Member of the House of Representatives, I visited Andrew Hastie in his parliamentary office. I told him that our days in office were numbered and that he would be the next Liberal Prime Minister.

Far from playing the role of Nostradamus, I was simply relying on my then 25+ years of political and campaign experience to arrive at an analytical conclusion as to where “my side of politics” was heading.

Within a year or so, I was proven half right as Scott Morrison led the Liberals to defeat. Now, as even the so-called “moderates” in the Liberal Party are urging and supporting Andrew Hastie to challenge for the leadership, it seems the second part of my analysis may eventually be proven true.

Andrew Hastie is the right man to lead the Liberals, but making a move now would risk burning him before his moment truly arrives.

Sussan Ley’s leadership is collapsing under historic low poll numbers, failed climate policies, and a divided party room.

The moderates are in disarray, and the conservatives have won the net zero battle, but the timing for a leadership challenge must be strategic.

Labor and Liberal insiders alike see Hastie as a serious threat because he speaks to real Australians, not inner-city elites.

Hastie must use the summer to build policy, consolidate support, and be ready to strike decisively when the party can no longer deny what the country needs.

It’s tempting, isn’t it? When the wolves are circling, the house is burning, and the so-called “leader” is nowhere to be found, the urge to grab the hose and take charge is overwhelming. And make no mistake, Andrew Hastie could do just that.

He’s the real deal. A war-tested patriot. A man of principle, spine, and moral clarity in an age of cowardice and compromise. While others kowtow to political fashion or grovel before their party factions, Hastie walks his own path, rooted in service, strength, and a deep loyalty to the Australian people.

But here’s the hard truth: just because you can take the reins doesn’t mean you should…not yet.

Look around. The Coalition is fractured. The moderates are licking their wounds after being crushed on net zero. One Nation is surging as disillusioned conservatives flee a party that has, for too long, pandered to the climate cult and betrayed working Australians. Meanwhile, Sussan Ley clings to power, spinning out a last-ditch media blitz as her approval numbers sink to historic lows.

It’s a farce. And it’s clear to anyone with eyes that Ley’s leadership is terminal. The Newspoll numbers alone are a death sentence. A 24% Coalition primary vote is not just a dip, it’s a disaster of dire proportions. We’re now below the darkest days of the Hawke-Keating era. That’s how far the Liberals have fallen.

And yet, now is not the time for Hastie to make his move.

Why? Because political leadership seized too soon can burn a good man before he ever has a chance to lead. Modern Australian political history is littered with examples: Alexander Downer, Brendan Nelson, and Simon Crean, all of whom took the throne before the timing was right and were chewed up by their own party before the electorate even had its say.

Andrew Hastie’s enemies, inside and outside the Liberal Party, would love nothing more than to see him rush in now. They want him to swing too early, to burn out before he has time to set the agenda, gather his team, and drive a message that will resonate with suburban Australia, that is, the real Australia.

Because that’s the key. Hastie doesn’t speak to the latte-sippers in the teal enclaves. He speaks to the mum-and-dad battlers in the outer suburbs. To the families crushed by rising power bills. To the workers betrayed by globalist climate schemes. To the veterans, the farmers, the tradies, the forgotten backbone of this country.

Labor knows it too. Albanese’s strategy team has already marked Hastie as a danger because he cuts through. Because he is the threat. They know that a man who rallied blue-collar workers from the back of a ute, who takes the fight to both the Chinese Communist Party and Canberra groupthink, is someone they can’t smear with the usual slurs.

That’s why they’d rather he flame out now. That’s why the so-called “moderates” in the Liberal Party, jealous of his rising star and opposed to this worldview, want to dare him into a premature strike.

But Hastie is no fool. He’s playing the long game, and rightly so.

Let Sussan Ley limp on a little longer. Let the “moderates” stew in the chaos they created. Let the public see that the current leadership simply isn’t up to the task. Let them continue to bleed support to One Nation, as the base demands real opposition and gets none.

Then, when the pressure hits breaking point, when the party finally realises it needs a fighter, not a focus-grouped bureaucrat, then Hastie should rise.

But he needs to be ready. Over the summer, he must build. Policy. Personnel. Vision. The Australian people are hungry for something bold, something rooted in reality and common sense. Rebuild our industry. Secure our borders. Cut immigration. Kill off net zero and embrace nuclear. Defend our culture, our kids, and our national identity.

He must offer not just opposition to Labor, but a better Australia. A patriotic, sovereign, prosperous future. Something worth voting for, not just against.

Let the moderates continue their tantrums. Let the media carp and whinge. Let the Canberra swamp (billabong?) whimper. Because when Hastie moves, and he will, he must do it from strength, not desperation.

The wind is shifting. The ground is rumbling. The base is stirring.

But timing, as every soldier knows, is everything.

So I doubt I would need to offer it, but if I were sitting with Andrew Hastie in his parliamentary office today, I would give him one more bit of analysis:

Stand firm, Andrew. Your time is coming. And when it does, strike with clarity. Australia is waiting.

Until next time, God bless you, your family, and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.