Lapun Ozymandias
8h

Quoting from George’s article:

“…sex workers hired under non-disclosure agreements to service elites who spent the day preaching virtue.”

For those who are not aware how the real world actually works, the above quote helps explain the extraordinary hold that the ‘Renewables’ lobby has over so many political representatives and power brokers in the government bureaucracies of the West - and particularly here in Australia. Many ordinary people are baffled why so many of these so-called ‘leaders’ speak as if they are ‘true believers’ in the ‘Climate Emergency’ and ‘Net Zero’ ideologies. In reality, it has nothing to do with ‘science’. The human-caused climate change ideology is, in effect, a massive financial scam engine. Its purpose is to syphon assets from the middle & working classes of Western countries by forcing them to pay disguised economic rents in the form of hugely bloated (& impoverishing) energy costs – all in the name of ‘saving the planet’. As Australians only emit about 1% of the Earth’s human-caused CO2, anyone with their head screwed on would have to realise that something doesn’t add up about this.

But how did all these ‘leaders’ come to be so readily seduced by the Climate scam? The answer lies in the Russian word ‘Kompromat’. This is the technique used by the former KGB - and still used by CCP operatives - to compromise the reputations of political & bureaucratic ‘persons of influence’ and then discreetly blackmail them with samples of the compromising evidence (usually video footage) to force them to support the climate scam. The opportunities to harvest the ‘Kompromat’ arise every time there is a public conference, and the WEF-provided sex-workers at Davos provide one such an opportunity. Usually the controlling agency applies a ‘carrot & stick’ approach by providing the side benefit of a flow of wealth to the compromised ‘persons of influence’. This is ultimately funded from the labours of the poor and middle classes of the West in their elevated power bills.

To sum up, it is reasonable to assume that many – if not most – of the ‘true believers’ in the Climate Emergency scam have simply been bought – and that includes much of the corporate media. And by the way – for those who may not know - the ‘Climate Emergency’ ideology has no basis in empirical science – it is all justified with the ‘projections’ of rigged computer models. That is why the astute Chinese are laughing all the way to the bank as they themselves commission a new coal-fired power station every fortnight. Australia is in a truly bad place. Kyrie Eleison!

Mark Neugebauer
9h

Thanks, George.

The string pullers always have a fall guy, this time it just happens to be old Klaus.

The WEF is only one of many mechanisms to usher in global control of the useless eaters. This is only one skirmish in the whole war against evil.

Stay on guard.

