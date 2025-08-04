Dear friend,

He told the world we would own nothing and be happy.

Now he has nothing, and you can bet your last dollar he isn’t happy.

Klaus Schwab, the architect of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the smug, self-declared steward of the global elite, has been exposed. Not by some fringe outfit or anonymous conspiracy theorist, but by his own people, his board, his inner circle, his trusted allies.

Let that sink in: the WEF has turned on its founder.

Klaus Schwab, founder of the WEF, has been exposed by his own board for widespread misconduct and corruption.

A Swiss-led internal investigation uncovered luxury expenses, misuse of funds, and political manipulation of WEF reports.

Whistleblower revelations also detail workplace abuse, sexual misconduct, and hypocritical elite excess at Davos.

Schwab’s planned succession collapsed, and he was forced to resign amid coordinated leaks and media fallout.

The WEF’s collapse signals the end of a corrupt, elitist system masked as global progressivism. Governments must cut all ties.

Klaus Schwab’s downfall is so complete, so total, and so grotesque in its detail that it reads like satire. But it’s all real. Nation First covered the early whistleblower revelations back in April, our epic X thread was viewed by over 8 million people and shared 20,000 times, including by General Michael Flynn. (Click here or below to check out that thread… don’t miss the cheeky AI image on post 3!)

And now, everything we warned you about has exploded into the open.

Schwab has been facing a brutal internal investigation commissioned by the WEF’s board of trustees and led by the Swiss law firm Homburger. Leaked preliminary findings lay out a pattern of behaviour that is nothing short of pathological.

Let’s start with the money. Schwab and his wife, Hilde, allegedly racked up more than $1.1 million in questionable travel expenses, including $63,000 in luxury trips to Venice, Miami, Seychelles, and Morocco, with no proof of business justification. That’s not to mention the 14 hotel massages he expensed (half of which he only reimbursed after getting caught), the WEF-paid landline and mobile phone for his maid, and the Forum-funded driver used during their private vacations.

Schwab tried to justify it all, saying his wife had chaired the Schwab Foundation without pay since 1973, that he had a good-faith understanding with the Forum to cover travel costs, and that the driver doubled as a security precaution. He claimed to donate most gifts to charity, and defended his fixed salary of 1 million Swiss francs plus a 100,000 franc entertainment allowance.

Then there’s Villa Mundi, a lavish mansion bought with WEF money next to its Geneva headquarters, supposedly used for official business. It turns out Hilde Schwab allegedly controlled access to the entire estate, reserved a floor for their private use, and brought in a designer the Schwabs had used for their personal projects. That’s $50 million in Forum funds. Much of it originating via hard-working taxpayers paying for politicians to attend this talkfest of the rich and powerful. All gone.

And while the WEF was telling you and your children to eat bugs and reduce your carbon footprint, Schwab was popping Moët and soaking up in-room massages on someone else’s dime.

Still not sick enough? Try this: multiple reports have confirmed that Schwab personally intervened to manipulate the Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report to serve his own political goals. He directly ordered WEF staff to lower the UK's post-Brexit rankings to prevent the Leave camp from gaining momentum. In fact, Schwab outright told staff the UK must not see any improvement because the results could be exploited by Brexit supporters.

Source: The Telegraph (UK)

This was never an honest economic analysis. It was a political weapon.

It gets worse. Investigators uncovered sexually suggestive late-night emails to young female staffers, a workplace culture driven by fear, intimidation, and outright discrimination. Pregnant women were allegedly sidelined. Older women were pushed out. Staff referred to their environment as a “fiefdom" ruled by one man’s ego. Some even formed a support group titled “WEFugees.”

The rot wasn’t just behind the scenes. The whole Davos spectacle had become a grotesque parody of its own messaging. While WEF press releases called for rebuilding trust, reducing inequality, “eating ze bugs,” and saving the climate, the reality on the ground was luxury cars, ski chalets, and $1,500 bottles of champagne. Escort agencies in the region even reported a surge in demand during the forum, with sex workers hired under non-disclosure agreements to service elites who spent the day preaching virtue.

And when the walls finally closed in, Schwab lashed out. He filed a criminal complaint against the anonymous whistleblowers for defamation and coercion. He raged at the board for leaking investigation details, accusing them of betrayal.

“I feel deceived,” he moaned.

Behind the scenes, Schwab had wanted to leave on his own terms, gradually transitioning into a non-executive role and handpicking his successor. He floated names like Christine Lagarde of the European Central Bank, but that plan fell apart. The WEF board wasn’t waiting anymore. After receiving the whistleblower complaint, trustees moved fast to try and salvage the WEF’s reputation. Schwab demanded that the probe be dropped within 24 hours. They refused. Why?

Schwab utterly failed in his leadership to bring about the Great Reset as planned. Now, the globalist elites want him gone. The whistleblower, the allegations, and the media leaks are all coordinated moves to delegitimise him and strip him of any leverage, so he is in no position to challenge his successor. As long as he was useful, his misconducts were tolerated. But now that he has outlived his purpose, expect more scandals to suddenly surface, increasingly aggressive media coverage, and eventually, if he refuses to quietly fade into obscurity, a sudden news of his Epstein-style “suicide.”

How ironic. He will end up with nothing.

But what of the WEF?

The investigation is still ongoing, with final results due by the end of August, but the writing is already on the wall. Schwab has resigned. Davos is in panic. WEF trustees are leaking like a sieve. The entire edifice is cracking under the weight of its own arrogance.

For decades, Schwab operated with impunity. He handpicked global leaders, dictated policy through backdoor panels, and pushed a vision of top-down technocracy dressed up as benevolent progressivism. And now, the man who promised the Great Reset is being reset by the very machine he built.

What happens next? Expect more media spin. Expect damage control. Expect talk of “reform” and “new leadership.” But don’t be fooled. This isn’t one bad apple. It’s the rot at the core.

The WEF is corrupt, compromised, and collapsing from within. Not one more taxpayer dollar should go to support it. Not one more government minister should attend its champagne-drenched summits in Davos.

It is time for governments worldwide to cut ties entirely.

Because this isn’t just about Klaus Schwab. It’s about what happens when unelected elites are given free rein to rule behind the curtain, immune from scrutiny, answerable to no one but each other.

The WEF has failed. It is finished.

Let it burn.

A final thought: Let’s hope Klaus Schwab doesn’t go down quietly or isn’t “Epsteined” too soon. Because as long as they’re fighting each other, the rest of us, the 99.9%, can rest easy knowing they’re too busy tearing each other apart to plot their next grand technocratic scheme against democracy and sovereignty.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen, with a Nation First staff writer

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

Authorised by G. Christensen, River Street, Mackay