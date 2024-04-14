Dear friend,

The Queensland Government has a bill before Parliament that undermines homeschooling.

It's so bad I’m calling it the Anti-Homeschooling bill.

A new bill before the Queensland Parliament significantly undermines homeschooling by increasing bureaucratic demands.

It forces families to follow a woke national curriculum, limiting educational choice.

Vague clauses in the bill about a child’s ‘best interests’ and such raise concerns over parental rights.

The ultimate goal is to discourage homeschooling and enforce conformity.

A parliamentary petition is available for Queenslanders to sign in order to oppose this bill.

Sign the petition

That bill undermines homeschooling and homeschooling families by:

increasing paperwork and reporting requirements to ridiculous levels for homeschooling families;

forcing homeschooling families to teach to the WOKE national curriculum; and

having undefined and suspicious provisions that require homeschooling to be done in the "best interests" of the child with "safety" and "wellbeing" in mind.

The ultimate aim of the Anti-Homeschooling bill (officially called the Education (General Provisions) and Other Legislation Bill 2024) is to dissuade families from homeschooling and force the ones who will still homeschool to conform to the type of teaching that most homeschooling parents don't want for their children.

We can fight back!

Right now, there is an official parliamentary petition that Queenslanders can sign.

(Apologies if you are from any other State, but the Queensland Parliament has strict rules about only Queenslanders signing petitions to its parliament).

Organised by the people behind the Free2Homeschool campaign, this petition calls on the Queensland Parliament to reject the Anti-Homeschooling bill (or at least the provisions of the bill that make it anti-homeschooling!).

The petition has almost 20,000 signatures, and with your support we can get it up to well over 25,000!

But you must hurry! The petition closes in just 2 days!

Please go to https://www.parliament.qld.gov.au/Work-of-the-Assembly/Petitions/Petition-Details?id=4048 and sign the official parliamentary petition that seeks to protect homeschooling against the Queensland Government’s unnecessary and divisive changes.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

Authorised by G. Christensen, Te Kowai (Mackay)