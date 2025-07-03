Dear friend,

You have sown much, and harvested little. You eat, but you never have enough... You earn wages, but put them in a bag with holes. — Haggai 1:6 (ESV)

Inflation is evil. A hidden tax that eats away at the dignity of honest labour.

It punishes the saver and encourages reckless consumption, where the few who hold hard, appreciating assets, win whi…