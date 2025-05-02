Dear friend,

Today—Saturday, 3 May—is Election Day in Australia.

Now, if you believe the polls, Peter Dutton and the Coalition are on track for defeat. But don’t forget 2019. The pundits then were predicting a massive Labor win—and instead, Scott Morrison pulled off what the media dubbed a “miracle.”

Could it happen again? Possibly. But let me tell you this—as someone who was in the trenches during that 2019 campaign—this doesn’t feel like a miracle in the making. It feels like waiting for a sick man to die.

And that’s not because the public wasn’t ready for change. They are.

It’s because the Liberal Party didn’t want it bad enough.

The Liberal Party had a strong chance to win due to widespread frustration over Labor’s handling of cost-of-living, migration, and cultural issues, but failed to seize it.

Labor’s vulnerabilities—rising prices, housing pressure from high migration, and the unpopular Voice referendum—were not effectively challenged.

The Coalition lacked bold policies, offering weak proposals on immigration and tax reform instead of dramatic, voter-grabbing changes.

Cultural flashpoints like gender policies and Anzac Day controversies were missed opportunities for the Liberals to show conviction.

The campaign was marked by caution and a lack of fight, resulting in a likely defeat that could have been avoided with clearer vision and stronger messaging.

What happened to the Liberals? This election was theirs for the taking. Labor has overseen a cost-of-living crisis that’s crushing Australians. Grocery prices have exploded. Power bills are punishing. Fuel is through the roof. Housing is unreachable for the young and unaffordable for families. And while all that’s happened, Anthony Albanese dumped 1.4 million new migrants into the country—into a housing market already bursting at the seams—and distracted the nation with a woke, elitist Voice to Parliament that Australians overwhelmingly rejected.

That should’ve been game over for Labor.

But the Liberals failed to land a punch—because they refused to even throw one.

Ask anyone who’s watched this campaign: it’s been described as abysmal. Terrible. Woeful. Because while Labor limped, the Liberal Party offered no real contrast. No clash of visions. No fire. No reason to vote for them other than “we’re not the other guy.”

Let’s be clear: the opportunity to win was real. So how could the Liberals have taken it?

Let’s start with immigration. This was the first and most obvious strike. All they had to do was declare a bold, permanent cut. Not the limp 25% temporary tweak they offered. A real overhaul. Shut down the student visa rort, which has flooded our cities and racked up fraud. Announce the cut loud and clear in every blue-collar Labor seat that voted against the Voice.

Why? Because those voters are Australia’s battlers—the ones who’ve had an absolute gutful of watching elites preach woke politics while their suburbs grow crowded, their rents skyrocket, their pay stagnates, and their kids can’t get into a home. They rejected the Voice because they saw it for what it was—a cultural con. They’re crying out for someone to take their side. The Liberals never answered.

Next: cost of living. Yes, the Coalition’s fuel excise cut was something. But it wasn’t nearly bold enough. Cut it entirely. Permanently. That grabs attention.

Then outflank Labor’s tax cuts by raising the tax-free threshold to $32,000—Australia’s poverty line. That single move would have meant a $2,500 tax cut for every taxpayer—ten times bigger than Labor’s paltry offering. Real money, back in real people’s pockets. That’s how you win elections.

Pair that with a family-based tax plan that allows income splitting or raises the threshold per child. Reward parenthood. Reward families.

How to pay for it?

Take a leaf from Trump and Musk’s playbook in the U.S.—the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Australia needs our own version: the Directorate Investigating National Government Optimisation—call it the DINGO, and embed it in the Prime Minister’s Department for maximum impact.

Its job? Hunt waste. Expose rot. Cut bureaucracy. And let’s not pretend there isn’t room to move—the NDIS alone costs $42 billion and is ballooning by the year. No one asks how Labor funds that. So why should the Liberals be the only ones to play bookkeeper every time they want to help ordinary Australians?

Energy policy? Nuclear was the right call—but the party didn’t sell it. They should have gone harder. Ditch the renewables fetish. Bring back coal. Not because it’s nostalgic—but because it’s economic common sense. Contract a reputable energy consultancy to prove the numbers: lower power bills, more industry, national security. Then make it the headline, not the footnote.

And then there were the cultural moments. These weren’t just passing headlines. They were opportunities to draw the line—and they were all squandered.

When a UK court ruled that women are women, the Liberals tiptoed. Wrong move. They should’ve leaned in and said: we agree. And an incoming Coalition government will protect women’s sport, preserve women-only spaces, and end child gender transitions happening behind closed doors.

And when Anzac Day dawn service attendees booed the Welcome to Country, what did we hear? Silence. That was a moment to show backbone. To say: Yes, condemn the lone Neo-Nazi. But also say Anzac Day is not the time or place for Welcome to Country ceremonies. Our veterans fought and died for this country. They do not need to be welcomed to it.

In fact—no Australian needs to be welcomed to their own country. That should’ve been said. Loudly. And the policy should’ve followed: Abolish Welcome to Country at all Commonwealth events and meetings.

Had the Liberal Party said just these things—they’d be winning tonight.

But instead, they tiptoed. They played it safe. They tried to sneak into government without a fight. And the public, sensing the lack of conviction, stuck with the devil they know.

So maybe a miracle happens. Maybe voters see through the fog and deliver a shock result.

But if not—don’t let anyone tell you this loss was inevitable. It wasn’t. The ground was fertile. The case against Labor was there. But the Liberals didn’t make it.

And before anyone asks why I’m pointing the finger at the Liberal Party, and not Peter Dutton—let me just say this:

That’s deliberate.

Tomorrow, I’ll tell you why.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

