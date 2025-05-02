Nation First, by George Christensen

Fossil1
2h

Spot on George. The Libs and Nats are fast making themselves irrelevant. Morrison started it, by being a major disappointment during the scamdemic and Dutton is clearly no better, by trying to be 'Labour Light'.

Chris Collins
2h

This is a very accurate assumption, George, thanks. A huge problem, i believe, with the LNP, is, they need new leaders, good leaders. Have a good look at Dutton, he's done his bit, however, that stupid Ley as his assistant, is way over due to be kicked out, and how. Listen to most thing's she has to say. It's just bad, really, bad, not worth listening to, and, never productive or informative, yet, we keep paying her, what for?, i'm not quite sure. Maybe to buy another house to add to her list. Renewables for industry, is a joke. I have lived off grid for 25years, and keep up with the latest solar technology as much as i can, and, you can NOT run electric trains, high rise building's, factories, etc, on renewables. It is impossible, and, before anybody wants to disagree, do your homework first on how much power is required to run these thing's. Coal fired power stations are the best way, i believe. Pollution, once again, nobody wants to mention or talk about the tens of thousands of planes in the air 24 hours a day, seven days a week, that use a couple of thousand liters of fuel, just on take off. At the end of the day, both these parties are very stale, and, out of touch with the reality of our citizens here in Australia. You bet we need an organization like DOGE her in Australia, and, urgently. Hope you all fair well out of this election, because, you can bet the pollies will.

