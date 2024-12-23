How the Rockefellers Undermined Natural Medicine
Nation First looks into how natural remedies were discredited in favour of and promote synthetic, petrochemical-based medicine
Dear friend,
Healthcare has advanced immensely within the last century, yet not many of us can say we feel truly healthy. Rather, if we fall seriously ill, it seems we rarely make a full recovery or avoid lingering side effects. Modern medicine doesn’t feel like it cures you; rather, it simply manages symptoms.
And that is because it is designed to do exa…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.