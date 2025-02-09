Dear friend,

Of late, I’ve had a a few emails from paid subscribers of Nation First asking if I can change their email address.

However, for some reason, Substack does not allow publishers to change the email address of their readers. Instead, the reader has to change their email address themselves.

But never fear! It’s easy to change or update your email address in Substack, especially if you’re no longer using an old email address, or originally signed up for your subscription from work and would like to change to a personal address.

For instructions on how to change your e-mail delivery address, please go here:

https://support.substack.com/hc/en-us/articles/360037489072-How-do-I-change-my-email-address-on-Substack

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

Authorised by G. Christensen, River Street, Mackay