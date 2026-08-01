Dear friend,

Turkey was once an affordable destination with a growing economy and a comfortable middle class. Today, ordinary families are cutting back not merely on restaurants, but on how much they eat.

Behind the collapsing lira and punishing inflation lies a deeper story of monetary policy serving asset-rich elites while workers and savers carried the cost.

Australia should pay attention, because no prosperous country is immune when the government stops answering to its people.

Turkey’s prices now rival Australia’s despite its workers earning dramatically lower wages.

Reckless interest-rate cuts weakened the lira and accelerated the destruction of household purchasing power.

Asset-rich elites profited from cheap loans while workers watched their salaries and savings lose value.

Rising inflation created a vicious cycle of higher rents, pre-emptive price increases and flight into foreign currencies.

Turkey shows what can happen when governments serve their donor class instead of answering to the people.

A friend of mine recently went on a trip to Turkey and was shocked to find that the cost of food, transportation, hotels, and almost everything matches or exceeds that in Australia.

Now, unlike our country, Turkey is still a developing nation where the median wage is close to 1000 US dollars a month. In effect, the cost of living has destroyed the country’s middle class.

Not far back, in fact, just a few years ago, Turkey was considered a very affordable vacation spot. Locals enjoyed a fairly high standard of living, as rent was cheap and so was food, and their currency stretched much further than it does today.

So, what happened? How did an industrialised country like Turkey with a growing economy end up in a situation where even its highly educated, white-collar workers like lawyers, doctors, and engineers are now struggling to put food on their table? People blame record-high inflation, but that is itself a symptom of a real, deeper structural problem.

“For almost three to four years now, Turkish households have been continuously losing purchasing power…Rather than decreasing the number of times they eat out, people are now decreasing the amount that they actually eat.”

— Can Selçuki, economist and director of Research Istanbul

And that problem connects to the politically compromised central bank itself, which chose to act in the short-term interest of the elites instead of the long-term well-being of its ordinary citizens.

Beginning in 2018, the bank repeatedly cut interest rates despite the Turkish lira plummeting in value. This benefited the elites as they often earned in foreign currency, their wealth was stored up in assets, and so a combination of low interest rates and a depreciating lira meant they could take out huge loans and end up repaying less in real value than the amount they took out.

All that extra money circulated back into the economy as the elites shopped for real estate, bought out businesses, and acquired farmland.

Prices were then raised for rent, food, and various goods and services.

This, in turn, leads to a vicious self-reinforcing cycle. As people expected prices to keep rising, they changed their behavior: landlords raised rents even further, businesses increased prices preemptively, investors switched to more stable currencies like dollars and euros, and consumers spent money quickly before it lost value.

From this, the middle class was hit the hardest; salaries lagged behind inflation, their savings were gone, and many did not have privileged access to foreign currencies.

Turkey is a warning, because what happened here can happen anywhere else, even in Australia. All it takes is for the government to stop answering to the people and only cater to its donor class. Democracy isn’t just a vote. It’s asking where your taxes went, demanding receipts for public spending, challenging bad laws in court, and raising your voice against those who betray the public trust.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

A Nation First Staff Writer

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

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Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

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